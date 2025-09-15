FDOT plans to resurface and improve a 2.5 mi. section of Fla. 44 in New Smyrna Beach in 2026. The $10.7 million project includes lighting and signalization upgrades, sidewalk construction and ADA compliance. Local feedback is sought with possible design changes still open for consideration.

FDOT map The $10.7-million project will run from west of Interstate 95 to east of South Walker Drive, just before the Frozen Gold Ice Cream shop on the north side of Fla. 44.

Officials with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) hosted an open house event at the Brannon Center in New Smyrna Beach on Sept. 11, 2025, to hear residents' thoughts and concerns as the agency prepares to start road improvements along 2.5 mi. of Florida Highway 44 in the summer of 2026.

One of the city's main thoroughfares, Fla. 44 carries an average of more than 30,000 cars per day, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported Sept. 15.

The $10.7-million project will run from west of Interstate 95 to east of South Walker Drive, just before the Frozen Gold Ice Cream shop on the north side of Fla. 44. The design cost $2 million, while its construction is estimated to be $8.7 million.

According to the FDOT website, the crews will "resurface the corridor and make lighting and signalization improvements at the I-95, Colony Park Road and South Glencoe Road intersections" of Fla. 44.

The department added that the work also will include "limited sidewalk construction and curb ramp reconstruction as needed to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, as well as minor drainage improvements."

Matthew Richardson, FDOT's deputy communications administrator, noted that the agency routinely analyzes every state road to check their conditions.

"For State Road 44, we noticed there were some improvements that needed to be made to increase the longevity of that roadway," he said.

Currently, Fla. 44 from west of I-95 to nearby Florida Memorial Parkway — the westernmost portion of the project — has two 12-ft.-wide travel lanes in each direction with outside 4-ft.-wide paved shoulders on each side, all of which are divided by a 40-ft.-wide median.

On Fla. 44's north side heading west, FDOT will build a multi-use trail near the I-95 interchange that will be funded with $1.6 million from the Volusia-Flagler Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) for its design and construction.

From Florida Memorial Parkway east to a point just short of Hidden Pines Boulevard, the construction will mostly involve road pavement and include 5-ft.-wide sidewalks on each side. The plan is the same for the segment of Fla. 44 between Hidden Pines Boulevard and South Walker Drive.

"Lane closures will be needed," FDOT noted, but "at least one lane of travel will be open at all times." In addition, "minor detours" are planned for the project, which will involve both day and nighttime work.

"Access to properties will be maintained at all times," the department added. "There will be some driveway closures and reconstruction. Impacted property owners will be personally notified by FDOT."

FDOT Open to Local Feedback, Possible Design Changes

Changes to Fla. 44's design could still come about as late as the fall of 2026, even though the project is likely to begin during the summer months, the agency noted.

FDOT has not yet provided an estimate of how long the construction will last.

Richardson said after the transportation agency secures the needed funding for a project's design process, the department hosts community meetings like the one in New Smyrna Beach so agency staff can hear feedback from local residents.

"[The project design] is not set in stone, but it is a way to get feedback on any other changes we could make that they want," he told the News-Journal.

Pat Brignola has lived near the New Smyrna Beach thoroughfare for two decades.

He praised FDOT for hosting the open house and listening to residents' input for a project he said is needed.

"I think it's good that they come and give the citizens a chance to talk," Brignola said.

He recalled the difficulty of crossing onto Fla. 44 from adjacent streets near the Colony Park Road intersection several years ago as lighting was limited at the site and there were no traffic signals. Brignola added that he would like to see more drainage improvements done in the area as well, especially in his neighborhood near Colony Park Road.

"Those are the kinds of comments we always consider," Richardson said.

