As part of the controlled roll out of the recent global distribution agreement, Fecon LLC announced the addition of Vermeer Texas-Louisiana.

With 13 dealership locations throughout Texas and Louisiana, Vermeer Texas-Louisiana provides a robust line of mulching equipment that incorporates the best of Vermeer and Fecon mulching technology. It will begin stocking Fecon-made forestry mulching tractors and attachments in addition to its full lineup of Vermeer branded forestry equipment, making it simpler for customers to find the equipment best suited to their needs.

With dealership locations in Alamo, Amarillo, Austin, Corpus Christi, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, Kilgore, Lubbock, Midland and Odessa, San Antonio, Victoria and Waco, Texas, and Baton, Rouge, La., Vermeer Texas-Louisiana offers new and used equipment for sale, as well as rental, parts sales and full-service capabilities.

About Fecon

Established in 1992 near Cincinnati, Ohio, Fecon manufactures forestry mulchers, tracked carriers and tractors, as well as a full range of attachments and other equipment for vegetation management. Its products are sold through equipment dealers and distributors worldwide.

For more information on Fecon products, contact Mike Kucharski at 513/696-4430, or via e-mail at [email protected] or visit www.Fecon.com.

About Vermeer Southeast

Founded in 1978, Vermeer Texas-Louisiana is a 100 percent employee-owned, full-service equipment dealer specializing in selling, leasing and servicing equipment manufactured by Vermeer Corporation of Pella, Iowa. It has a robust inventory of new and used equipment for sale or rental in its 13 dealerships located throughout Texas and southern Louisiana. It has earned Pinnacle status in the Vermeer Mark of Excellence program, the highest award bestowed upon industrial dealers. Most recently it earned the Top Global Volume Dealer award.

For more information visit www.VermeerTexas.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

