Fecon announced the addition of Linder Industrial Machinery as a new stocking distributor of the full lineup of Fecon mulching tractors, forestry mulchers and attachments in the states of Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Linder has 16 locations: Jacksonville, Ocala, Orlando, Plant City, Ft. Myers, West Palm Beach and Pembroke Pines, Fla.; Greer, Columbia and North Charleston, S.C.; and High Point, Raleigh, Greenville, Asheville, Charlotte and Wilmington, N.C.

In addition to new machinery sales, Linder also provides rentals and has extensive parts and service capabilities in each location.

"We're glad to have a dealer of this caliber representing Fecon in this important territory," said Mark Middendorf, Fecon executive VP. "This partnership provides access to the full lineup of Fecon products for this large, important territory with the reliability and professionalism that Linder is well known for. We know that our customers are in good hands."

"We're excited to add these premium mulching tractors and forestry mulching products to our equipment lineup," said Linder President and CEO John Coughlin.

"For nearly seven decades customers have relied on Linder for the best equipment in the industry, so Fecon is a natural extension into this growing market segment."

In addition to Fecon, Linder sells new and used equipment for construction, roadbuilding, material handling and mining, as well as attachments from companies like Komatsu, Bomag, Topcon, Terramac, Atlas, Konecranes, Werk-Brau, Esco, Hensely and more.

For more information, visit www.Fecon.com and www.Linder.com.

