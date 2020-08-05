--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Fecon Appoints Luby as Distributor in Missouri, Illinois

Wed August 05, 2020 - Midwest Edition #16
Fecon


Luby Equipment offers extensive service capabilities, with 24/7 service on-site and in its shops, as well as parts delivery.
Fecon announced the addition of Luby Equipment as a new distributor for Missouri and Illinois. Training is under way for Luby Equipment's newest line of equipment.

Fecon announced the addition of Luby Equipment as a new distributor for Missouri and Illinois. Luby sells new and used construction machinery from locations in Cape Girardeau, Fenton and O'Fallon, Mo., and Caseyville, Quincy and Springfield, Ill. Luby Equipment also offers extensive service capabilities, with 24/7 service on-site and in its shops, as well as parts delivery.

"We're glad to have a dealer of this caliber representing Fecon in this important territory" said Mike Kucharski, vice president of dealer development of Fecon. "This partnership provides access to the full lineup of Fecon products for this large, important territory with the reliability and professionalism that Luby Equipment is known for. Their dedication to service and parts availability mirrors ours, which will serve customers well. With their promise of in-shop or on-site service 24 hours a day, seven days a week, we know that our customers are in good hands."

"We're excited to offer such a premium product to our customers for sale or rental" said David Kedney, Luby vice president of marketing and sales. "Customers have been asking for Fecon, so it is great to be able to meet their needs."

In addition to Fecon, Luby sells Case Construction, Takeuchi, Toro, Indeco, Wacker Neuson and Atlas Copco products.

For more information, visit Fecon.com and LubyEquipment.com.



