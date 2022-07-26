Fecon's FDX36 disc mulcher eradicates standing trees and other vegetation to create fire breaks, fire lanes, defensible fire positions and more.

Ideal for pairing with 15-ton excavators, the FDX36 weighs 2,965 lbs. and features a 36-in. cutting width.

Productivity and versatility are designed in, with 10 knives on the top of the disc, 8 edge knives and 8 single point carbide tools on the disc bottom. This allows the bottom of the disc to mulch standing trees or brush piles for top-down feeding.

Bottom-up feeding can be accomplished by using the intake feed and the body structure to cut through the trees and then let gravity feed the tree into the disc.

A hinged right-side door allows operators to snip treetops with either left side or right-side sweeping motions. Closing the cutting chamber by hinging right side door closed creates a smaller product size and limits debris dispersion, while removing the right-side door allows optimum productivity.

The FDX36 is ideal for creating fire breaks, fire lanes, defensible fire positions and other forestry mulching operations.

Durability and productivity are designed into the FDX. A robust bearing carrier houses a heavy duty bearing with an oversized shaft, providing a long service life. An elastomeric coupler protects the hydraulic motor. Integrated pusher pad with rake style teeth allows moving of felled materials or brush piles, for maximum productivity.

The FDX52 is available with similar features for larger excavators.

