Fecon LLC, a global manufacturer of heavy-duty forestry mulching equipment and related forestry accessories, announced that LFM Capital has sold Fecon to Windjammer Capital Investors.

Fecon was founded in 1992 and is based in Lebanon, Ohio. The company serves a variety of end markets, including utility and infrastructure maintenance, right of way/site development, fire prevention and other applications.

Fecon has burnished its position as a trusted supplier to the market, supported by its category-defining products, strong dealer network, robust IP portfolio, focus on new product innovation and best-in-class customer service. The company has a large installed base and more than 550 dealer customers nationwide.

Bob Dieckman, CEO of Fecon, said, "We are appreciative of the guidance provided by the LFM team, which allowed Fecon to confidently pursue a number of strategic and operational priorities that have enabled strong growth over the last three years. We are excited about partnering with the Windjammer Capital team and look forward to the company's continued success."

"Fecon is a great example of the type of business Windjammer seeks for investment – a niche market leader, delivering mission critical products and services with a solid market position," said Matt Anderson, managing director at Windjammer. "Fecon's strong market positioning, bolstered by robust vegetation management trends offers great opportunity for growth, both organically and through acquisition. We're excited to partner with Bob and the Fecon team to further bolster their market leading capabilities."

"Fecon's management team has built a well-respected business that delivers a proven customer value proposition that is second to none," said Greg Bondick, managing principal at Windjammer. "We look forward to working closely with the Fecon team to capitalize on its multiple growth opportunities."

For more information, visit www.Fecon.com.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories