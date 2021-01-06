Mark Middendorf

Fecon announced the promotion of Mark Middendorf to senior VP of sales. In his new role, Middendorf oversees the global sales effort for all Fecon products.

Middendorf has been with the company since 2012, serving first as president of SWX Group, a Fecon subsidiary, VP of sales, and currently senior VP. He gained extensive equipment sales and dealer management experience while working for Toro as national sales manager and Finn Corporation, ultimately becoming a senior VP.

"Mark is a great communicator and consensus builder, and has proven to be a valuable member of the sales team," said CEO Bob Dieckman. "As a senior VP of sales, he'll continue to work with sales channel partners and customers throughout the world, helping then to acquire and best utilize their Fecon equipment."

For more information, call 513/696-4430, e-mail chaag@fecon.com, or visit www.Fecon.com.