Feenaughty Machinery Company Awarded Takeuchi Dealer of the Year

Wed July 15, 2020 - National Edition
Takeuchi


(L-R) are Robert Vistad, Takeuchi regional business manager (RBM) West Region; Brendan Green, Feenaughty GM; Hampton Wideman, Takeuchi RBM SW Region; Randy Harris, Feenaughty president; and Mike Schebetka, Takeuchi RBM West Region.
Takeuchi-US has awarded Feenaughty Machinery Company as the 2020 Dealer of the Year for its successful sales efforts in 2019.

Takeuchi's regional business manager Hampton Wideman presented the accolade at this year's ConExpo-Con/AGG show.

Feenaughty Machinery ranked number one in total sales for Takeuchi products in 2019. The full-service construction dealer has locations in Portland and Eugene, Ore.

"We are honored and thrilled to award Feenaughty Machinery Company as Dealer of the Year, they are much deserving of this recognition," said Wideman.

"They are a top-performing dealer who has really done a great job with the Takeuchi brand throughout its territory. They always treat the customer as its number one priority, which is why they are so successful."

"It is an honor to be named Dealer of the Year by Takeuchi, as it really reflects the hard work of all of our employees at Feenaughty Machinery Company," said Randy Harris, president at Feenaughty Machinery Company.

"We have a very knowledgeable staff who always puts the customer at the forefront of everything we do. Takeuchi has been a wonderful product line for us over the years and we have many customers who have become brand loyal."

For more information, visit www.takeuchi-us.com.



Awards Feenaughty Machinery Co. Oregon Takeuchi