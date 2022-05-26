Fernandez Holdings Inc., which owns a diverse portfolio of businesses, including John Deere Ag and Turf dealerships in the northeast and south-central United States, has acquired the two Long Island locations of Chief Equipment in Hicksville and Calverton, N.Y.

The merger brings United Ag & Turf's footprint to 65 John Deere Ag & Turf stores, plus an additional 14 locations of John Deere Construction & Forestry dealerships operated by its sister company, United Construction & Forestry LLC.

"Chief Equipment has been successfully serving Long Island for more than 20 years," said Eric Driscoll, CEO of United Ag & Turf NE, and United Construction & Forestry.

"We are excited to bring these locations in to the United family and to build upon their past success by continuing the commitment of providing excellent customer service by assisting customers throughout Long Island and beyond with all their outdoor equipment needs."

Scott Miller, president of United Ag & Turf NE said, "By coming together as one company, we'll continue to be at the forefront of the industry, building a strong sustainable company focused on continual growth. United is heavily investing in the region, with new facilities opening this summer in Clifton Park, N.Y., Greenwich, N.Y., and East Windsor, Conn.

"As we continue to expand the John Deere brand in the Northeast, we know our United employees, customers and their communities will benefit with a stronger, more diversified network of dealerships."

The acquisition adds more than 30 additional employees to United Ag & Turf NE.

"United is a new company, but with the same great people. We welcome these new members to our growing our team. There are tremendous career growth opportunities within United, allowing us to continue to retain and attract top talent to our growing organization," continued Miller.

"Our mission at United is to partner with our customers to provide industry leading equipment, quality parts and service for an extraordinary customer experience.

"With our future plans to expand facilities, parts inventories, and have more equipment available throughout our locations, there is tremendous opportunity for everyone."

For more information visit www.fernandezholdings.com and www.unitedagandturf.com/ne.

