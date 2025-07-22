FHWA and TxDOT have reached an agreement to expedite infrastructure projects in Texas by allowing the state more control over permitting, cutting red tape and advancing major bridge and highway projects faster. This includes extending TxDOT's responsibility for NEPA reviews to 10 years and removing certain project delivery requirements, resulting in improved efficiency and reduced costs.

TxDOT logo

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy announced on June 20, 2025, that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has an agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to help the state build infrastructure projects faster.

The agreement would allow Texas to take more ownership of environmental permitting requirements — cutting down on red tape so critical bridge and highway projects are started and completed faster.

"This agreement is just another example of how our department is committed to America building again," Duffy said. "If enacted, Texas' new agreement will allow the state to tackle critical infrastructure bigger, better and faster."

"Texas taking responsibility for the federal environmental approval process has served to expedite transportation projects and reduce costs," said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams.

The agreement represents a higher degree of trust and autonomy in regard to Texas' environmental review program. Once finalized, the new agreement is expected to bolster TxDOT's ongoing efforts to improve travel for motorists in the Lone Star State by shortening project development and advancing projects to construction such as the Downtown Interstate 10 in El Paso, the South Padre Island 2nd Bridge, the State Highway 36A in Houston and other similar projects.

Under the FHWA National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Assignment Program, states are allowed to take full responsibility for environmental reviews in their state. TxDOT has participated in the program since 2014. In December 2023, TxDOT submitted its second renewal package. After reviewing the package and TxDOT's overall performance in the program, the USDOT worked with TxDOT on several substantial changes to the memorandum of understanding by TxDOT.

Key changes include:

• providing TxDOT with the ability to take on NEPA responsibilities for a longer time: 10 years instead of five years;

• removing project delivery hurdles, such as requiring a public notice of right to sue TxDOT under Title VI or file a Title VI complaint as well as environmental justice reporting;

• removing several additional reporting requirements, including those related to performance measures, an annual self-assessment and monthly reporting;

• removing references to rescinded Council on Environmental Quality regulations;

• accelerating the decision-making process by using TxDOT's existing internal system to document NEPA approval process that serves as FHWA notification of Texas' NEPA decisions; and

• excluding FHWA from being a party to programmatic agreements.

Duffy has since determined that TxDOT has met all requirements for renewal of its participation in the Program and is proposing in the Federal Register notice to renew TxDOT's participation for a new 10-year term. 

Today's top stories