Fifth Annual Industry Forum on Personnel Qualifications Rescheduled

The Fifth Annual Industry Forum on Personnel Qualifications has been rescheduled for Oct. 29, 2020, as a virtual event, the NCCCO Foundation has announced. As previously reported, Scott Ketcham, director of OSHA's Directorate of Construction, will once again provide the keynote address and participate in a Q&A session that will conclude the conference.

The Forum will build on the success of previous events and focus on the latest developments in regulations and best industry practices as they pertain to the qualifications of personnel working in, with, and around cranes and other types of lifting equipment.

"In light of the imminent publication of OSHA's Compliance Directive, we anticipate the session on the Foundation's newly-published Most Similar Certifications Directory to be highly popular," said NCCCO Foundation CEO, Graham Brent.

Other sessions will focus on who's responsible for what on job sites, why certification is so important for riggers, signalpersons, lift directors and others even when it may not be required, what's "bubbling under" with new B30 standards, and what new certification programs are being developed.

The last Forum was held in Crosby, Texas, in October 2019 and attracted a record attendance of more than 100 industry representatives from all facets of the lifting industry. A survey of attendees' experience was highly positive.

"Response to the last Forum was exceptional," said Brent, "with fully 94 percent of delegates rating the event as meeting or exceeding their expectations.

"It's not every day that you get access to those, like OSHA Director Ketcham, who are on the front lines of regulatory issues," said Brent, "which is why the question-and-answer panel discussion proved so popular last time and while we will be reprising it again this time around.

"We pack a lot into a four-hour window. With a dozen or so separate presentations, we ensure there's always something for everyone," he added.

There is no charge to attend the Forum, but registration is required here.

For more information, visit www.ncccofoundation.org.