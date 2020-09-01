--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Fifth Annual Industry Forum on Personnel Qualifications Rescheduled

Tue September 01, 2020 - National Edition
NCCCO




The Fifth Annual Industry Forum on Personnel Qualifications has been rescheduled for Oct. 29, 2020, as a virtual event, the NCCCO Foundation has announced. As previously reported, Scott Ketcham, director of OSHA's Directorate of Construction, will once again provide the keynote address and participate in a Q&A session that will conclude the conference.

The Forum will build on the success of previous events and focus on the latest developments in regulations and best industry practices as they pertain to the qualifications of personnel working in, with, and around cranes and other types of lifting equipment.

"In light of the imminent publication of OSHA's Compliance Directive, we anticipate the session on the Foundation's newly-published Most Similar Certifications Directory to be highly popular," said NCCCO Foundation CEO, Graham Brent.

Other sessions will focus on who's responsible for what on job sites, why certification is so important for riggers, signalpersons, lift directors and others even when it may not be required, what's "bubbling under" with new B30 standards, and what new certification programs are being developed.

The last Forum was held in Crosby, Texas, in October 2019 and attracted a record attendance of more than 100 industry representatives from all facets of the lifting industry. A survey of attendees' experience was highly positive.

"Response to the last Forum was exceptional," said Brent, "with fully 94 percent of delegates rating the event as meeting or exceeding their expectations.

"It's not every day that you get access to those, like OSHA Director Ketcham, who are on the front lines of regulatory issues," said Brent, "which is why the question-and-answer panel discussion proved so popular last time and while we will be reprising it again this time around.

"We pack a lot into a four-hour window. With a dozen or so separate presentations, we ensure there's always something for everyone," he added.

There is no charge to attend the Forum, but registration is required here.

For more information, visit www.ncccofoundation.org.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Events National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO) NCCCO NCCCO Foundation OSHA