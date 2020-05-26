Financing Closes for Hillcrest Solar Project in Brown County

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Pipelayers Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Straw Blowers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Financing Closes for Hillcrest Solar Project in Brown County

Tue May 26, 2020 - Midwest Edition #11
INNERGEX



Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. announced the closing of a construction financing, tax equity commitment, as well as a seven-year term loan facility for the 200 MW Hillcrest solar photovoltaic project located in Brown County, Ohio. In aggregate, the $191.8 million financing was led by CIT's Power and Energy group and includes MUFG and Mizuho, as well as Wells Fargo as the tax equity investor. The project was acquired in October 2018 from a joint venture between Open Road Renewables LLC and MAP Energy LLC, the initial developers of the Hillcrest project.

"Securing Hillcrest's financing is an important step forward, and we are very pleased with the terms of the agreement we have reached," said Michel Letellier, president and chief executive officer of Innergex. "This agreement confirms Innergex's strong ability to raise significant funds even during the harshest economic environment seen in decades. We appreciate the support and trust demonstrated by our lenders and our tax equity partner throughout this process. The construction of Hillcrest began earlier this year and is progressing well. We have contingency plans and measures in place to address any problems that may arise due to the current pandemic, and unless a decree is issued to halt construction, Hillcrest should come online by the end of the year."

The total construction costs are estimated at $279.5 million and will be partly financed through a $82.0 million construction term loan and a $109.8 million tax equity bridge loan provided by a lender group composed of CIT Group, MUFG and Mizuho. Innergex will fund the remaining $87.7 million equity commitment. At commercial operation, Wells Fargo's Renewable Energy & Environmental Finance group will provide the tax equity investment used to repay the tax equity bridge loan.

"We are very pleased to again support Innergex as it continues to expand its portfolio of renewable energy projects," said Mike Lorusso, managing director and group head of CIT's Power and Energy business. "Innergex is making major strides in advancing the growth of renewable power and CIT is proud to play a role in facilitating that growth."

The project should receive a federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) sized to approximately 30 percent of the project's eligible value. Hillcrest is expected to produce a gross estimated long-term average of 413.3 GWh and a $10.7 million projected adjusted EBITDA on average for the first five years of operation.

A power purchase agreement was signed last November with an investment grade rated U.S. corporation for Hillcrest's electricity production, which will be effective when the facility reaches its commercial operation. Innergex is required not to disclose the terms and conditions of the agreement until the other party has made public the information.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Innergex Ohio Solar