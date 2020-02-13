--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Finkbeiner Says Goodbye to Its C-Series Sennebogen 835 Log Handler

Thu February 13, 2020 - National Edition
Sennebogen


The 16-year-old 835 C-Series model at work in the Finkbeiner KG log yard after 55,000 service hours. The new gantry-mounted 835 E-Series electric-drive machine comes with industry-leading features for safety and energy efficiency as well as a more powerful motor and longer reach.

In Sennebogen terms, generations have passed since Finkbeiner KG commissioned its electric-drive Sennebogen 835 C-Series machine in 2003. Over the next 16 years, Sennebogen established new benchmarks for safety in material handlers with its D-Series line-up, then led the drive to new levels of "Green Efficiency" energy savings with the launch of its E Series machines in 2012.

So finally, after 55,000 service hours on the job, the Finkbeiner family bid farewell to the old 835. And said "hello" to a bright new E-Series Sennebogen 835 electric drive.

"The Finkbeiner experience bears out what we've been saying all along about the value of our electric drive machines," said Constantino Lannes, president of Sennebogen LLC. "They cost less to operate and service, day to day. But they also deliver a significantly longer service life. Electric drive results in less stress throughout the entire machine. They pay for themselves in so many ways; you can't get a better lifetime value."

Intelligent Use of Space

Located in Germany's famous Black Forest region, the family-owned Finkbeiner business has acquired its new material handler as a first step in a planned upgrade of its log yard.

The company is located in a narrow gorge in the low mountain range and a rail gantry with integrated trolley has been installed around the 38,750 sq.ft. storage site. In some instances, the rails are attached directly to the rocks.

Mounted to the gantry track, the 835 can move forwards, backwards and sideways, providing a compact, nimble solution for loading and stacking wood.

Sustainability a Top Priority for Finkbeiner

"Sustainable management is very close to our hearts," said Andreas Finkbeiner, managing partner at Finkbeiner KG. "We are a PEFC-certified company, so we only process lumber from sustainable reforestation sources. The electrically powered 835 from Sennebogen helps keep our production emissions down. This is very important to us, as we have a big responsibility to get things right for future generations."

Sennebogen is known for its "green" performance of its purpose-built material handlers, including its Tier IV Final diesel equipment. Models with electric engines have the added advantage of saving energy costs and also reducing service costs. Service intervals are much longer for electric motors than for diesel engines, and they have no filters or oil to change. With electric power, refueling stops no longer interrupt company productivity. And, as the now-retired 835 demonstrates, electric drive reduces vibrations and wear on the machine, allowing a longer service life.

No Need to Compromise Between Performance and Sustainability

Along with the safety and efficiency upgrades that come with E-Series machine, Finkbeiner is looking forward productivity increase with its new machine. Formerly powered by 180 hp (132 kW) electric motor, the new unit runs with a powerful 220 hp (160 kW) version. The new machine also is equipped with an optional 62 ft. (19 m) "banana" type boom, adding reach to grab logs that are further away and lower down than the standard boom on the previous C-Series model.

For more information, visit www.sennebogen-na.com.

The new gantry-mounted 835 E-Series electric-drive machine comes with industry-leading features for safety and energy efficiency as well as a more powerful motor and longer reach.

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

