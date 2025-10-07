Finn launches the MBM3 material blower as a successor to the BB302, with advanced features like a CE-certified skid option, expanded hopper capacity and enhanced telematics. This innovative tool promises improved performance and reliability for contractors, set for release in Fall 2025. Learn more at finncorp.com.

Finn photo Finn Corporation announced the official launch of the all-new MBM3 material blower — a fully redesigned successor to the BB302.

Finn Corporation announced the official launch of the all-new MBM3 material blower — a fully redesigned successor to the BB302.

Years in development, the MBM3 represents a significant leap forward in performance, reliability and innovation, continuing Finn's legacy as the global benchmark in material blower technology, according to Finn.

"The BB302 revolutionized the material blowing industry," said Dave Hammond, Finn CEO and group president. "The MBM3 builds on that success in every way. This isn't just an upgrade — it's a complete reimagining of what a material blower can be."

Maintaining a price point comparable to its predecessor, the MBM3 introduces a host of cutting-edge features, including:

• CE-certified skid option;

• forklift pockets and single-point lift;

• no-clog radiator;

• expanded hopper capacity — now accommodating up to 3 full cu. yds.; and

• redesigned hose reel featuring the new EcoStrike hose.

Other advanced additions include:

• optional dust suppression system;

• industry-exclusive control panel;

• enhanced telematics integrated with the Finn Portal for remote diagnostics and monitoring; and

• 27-gal. fuel tank for extended operation.

"The MBM3 is a game-changer," said Todd Thornicroft, vice president of sales and marketing. "It offers the dependability and performance Finn is known for, while giving contractors a smart, efficient tool that boosts business value from day one. It's a win for owners and a strong seller for dealers."

Additional refinements include:

• upgraded remote-control system;

• improved tarp and work light integration;

• enhanced serviceability with easier access design; and

• "anti-plug" feature via pressure transducer for greater operational reliability.

The MBM3 is scheduled for rollout across Finn's dealer network beginning Fall 2025.

For more information, visit finncorp.com/

Today's top stories