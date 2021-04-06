Innovyze’s analysis solutions enable more cost-effective and sustainably designed water distribution networks, water collection systems, water and wastewater treatment plants and flood protection systems.

Autodesk Inc. recently announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Portland, Ore.-based Innovyze Inc., a global water infrastructure software, for $1 billion subject to working capital and tax closing adjustments.

The acquisition positions Autodesk as an end-to-end water infrastructure solution from design to operations, accelerates Autodesk's digital twin strategy and creates a clearer path to a more sustainable and digitized water industry.

Innovyze's modeling, simulation and predictive analysis solutions enable more cost-effective and sustainably designed water distribution networks, water collection systems, water and wastewater treatment plants and flood protection systems. Additionally, Innovyze's solutions centralize infrastructure asset visibility to optimize capital and operational expenses. Combining Innovyze's portfolio with the power of Autodesk's design and analysis solutions, including Autodesk Civil 3D, Autodesk InfraWorks and the Autodesk Construction Cloud, offers civil engineers, water utility companies and water experts the ability to better respond to issues and to improve planning, according to the companies.

For 35 years, Innovyze has been building innovative software for the water industry and is trusted by approximately 3,000 customers worldwide, including utility companies in many of the most populous cities across five continents and leading environmental and engineering consultancies.

More than two billion people lack access to safe drinking water at home, and by 2025 more than two-thirds of the world's population will reside in water-stressed areas.

"We can achieve a more sustainable planet, but we can't do it without responsibly managing our use of water and securing its future," said Andrew Anagnost, Autodesk president and CEO. "An estimated $1.9 trillion is required to address global water infrastructure needs by 2030, and by fundamentally changing the way systems are designed, constructed and operated, we are best positioned to overcome this challenge and realize the better world we've imagined."

Amy Bunszel, executive vice president of AEC Design Solutions at Autodesk, added, "Nearly nine trillion gallons of water are lost each year worldwide due to prolonged leaks and pipe breaks, but we cannot manage or fix what we cannot see. Innovyze's portfolio of operational analytics, distribution modeling and asset management solutions provides the insight needed to identify this and other potential problems before they become a crisis."

"For 35 years Innovyze has been a hidden part of the daily lives of millions of people around the world, helping to deliver fresh, clean water, managing sewage and flooding in our communities and turning wastewater into safe water," said Colby Manwaring, CEO of Innovyze. "Similarly, if you look at the built world around us, Autodesk's design DNA is found in just about every structure you see above ground and below, so it makes strategic sense to bring together our complementary organizations critical to much of the world's population. We look forward to completing the acquisition and getting to work, together."

Today's top stories