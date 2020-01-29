--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
First Atari-Themed Hotel in Phoenix

Wed January 29, 2020 - West Edition #3
Atari Inc.


The first-of-its-kind, Atari Hotel will break ground in 2020 in Phoenix. (Atari Inc. photo)

One of the world's most iconic consumer brands and entertainment producers — Atari — announced a deal with GSD Group, a leading innovation and strategy agency, led by founder Shelly Murphy and partner Napoleon Smith III, to acquire the rights to build video game-themed Atari Hotels in the United States, with the first location breaking ground in Phoenix later this year.

Atari is pioneering a new concept which will incorporate a unique lodging experience combining the iconic brand with a one-of-a-kind video game-themed destination.

Hotel development and design is being led by Murphy's GSD Group and Smith III, producer of the wildly successful Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise reboot. True North Studio, a leading Phoenix-based real estate developer — currently working alongside GSD Group with Steve Wozniak's Woz Innovation Foundation — will develop the first Atari-branded hotel.

Atari Hotels will offer virtual and augmented reality experiences. Select hotels will also feature venues and studios to accommodate e-sports events.

"We are thrilled to partner with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the first-ever Atari branded hotels across the United States," said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari. "Together we'll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay. Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept."

Smith III added, "Let's face it, how cool will it be to stay inside an Atari?!"

Additional Atari hotels are planned in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose.



