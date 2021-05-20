Monarch Tractor, the world's first fully electric, driver-optional, smart tractor manufacturer, announced the first deployment of its flagship tractor at Wente Vineyards, the oldest, continuously operated family winery in the United States.

This is the first of 15 pilot series deployments prior to its production deliveries in Q4 of 2021 as the company continues to electrify the agriculture industry globally.

"We are thrilled to announce the ahead-of-schedule deployment of the first of several Monarch Tractors," said Praveen Penmetsa, chief executive officer, Monarch Tractor. "Our tractor has undergone strenuous real-world testing and is now ready to get to work and deliver on the promise of a more sustainable and efficient farming operation."

Monarch Tractor and Wente have been partners throughout the tractor's beta phase. The two companies found synergy with Monarch's traditional farming features, cutting-edge technology and sustainable capabilities, merging the Livermore wine region with Silicon Valley tech.

"We've seen firsthand the benefits of the Monarch Tractor in our vineyards," said Niki Wente, Wente Vineyards. "Monarch Tractor represents the future of tractors and to be the first customer deployment is especially exciting as we kick off this new era of sustainable farming."

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) FARMER Program is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment, particularly in underserved communities.

Additionally, CARB contributed to the FARMER program by adding Advanced Technology Demonstration Projects, an initiative leading to a grant offered to Monarch Tractor by CARB through the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

"Monarch has demonstrated great leadership in the manufacturing industry to help reduce air pollution and protect the climate with their innovative zero-emission farming equipment," said Jack Broadbent, executive officer of the Air District. "The Air District was pleased to award Monarch this grant funding to further this work."

The Monarch Tractor combines electrification, automation, machine learning and data analysis to set a new standard in tractor technology and capabilities.

