The Pennsylvania Turnpike (PA Turnpike) has officially deployed new maintenance equipment that will improve safety, increase efficiency and better support access to tunnels and other hard-to-access locations.

Through a partnership with two United States based companies, Lift-a-Loft and SwapLoader, the PA Turnpike added two hook lift-mounted platforms to its fleet, each that can be elevated up to 22 ft. high.

"We are proud to keep raising the bar when it comes to transportation innovation and this industry-first piece of equipment is no different," said Craig Shuey, chief operating officer of the PA Turnpike. "That success is possible thanks to a workforce eager to find and implement new ways of addressing everyday challenges. This maintenance-initiated project underscores our commitment to being responsible stewards of our customers' toll dollars, while remaining dedicated to safety and efficiency."

Workers can raise or lower the platform directly to the height they need and slide the platform outside of the footprint of the vehicle. The larger platform provides more capacity for additional workers, tools or materials, providing more collaboration and fewer trips or adjustments compared to the equipment that was previously used for these tasks.

While other transportation organizations have similar lifts permanently affixed to their trucks, the PA Turnpike's two new units represent a first-of-their-kind evolution, allowing them to be swapped among existing fleet trucks. Beyond the increase fleet flexibility, swapping lifts has saved approximately $300,000 so far, eliminating the need to buy two new truck cabs and chassis. The equipment also can be effortlessly swapped for deployment across various job sites.

Most importantly, the lift improves workplace safety due to the equipment's push-out deck extensions, providing a leveled space for PA Turnpike employees to perform elevated work without reaching or twisting, reducing potential injuries or fall risks. Beyond providing better positioning, the new platform features include mounted work lighting, a self-closing gate, emergency stop system and transmission neutral interlock to prevent drive capabilities at elevation.

The PA Turnpike has five tunnels, most of which were built for the unfinished south Pennsylvania Railroad, along its roadway. They require ongoing maintenance and infrastructure investments, with each supported by its own dedicated employee team.

PA Turnpike Maintenance Fleet Supervisor Von McGee and his team have been working on finding a more efficient method of reaching tunnel ceilings.

"It's a part of my job that I really enjoy. I'm a fabricator and a mechanic, so these types of projects are really up my alley," McGee said. "Beyond tunnel work, this new platform can serve multiple functions that maximize its value and provide smarter, cost-effective tools for our maintenance operations."

McGee envisions the platform enhancing work with light fixtures, bridge work and on tolling equipment under Open Road Tolling. Open Road Tolling is a cashless, free-flowing mode of collecting tolls without traditional toll plazas or toll booths, using tolling equipment mounted on overhead structures — called gantries — located between interchanges. Open Road Tolling launched in January east of Reading and on the Northeast Extension; it goes live across the system in 2027.

Employees were trained on the new lift over the summer and are now incorporating it into their work. Since August, crews have been performing annual maintenance work and inspection in tunnels along the Turnpike. Beyond addressing daily issues, tunnel teams perform scheduled maintenance such as cleaning and replacing tunnel system components, drains, grates, lighting, reflective tape and barrier skins, plus testing all fire hydrants and extinguishers. The Lift-a-Loft will be incorporated into some of this work.

For example, it was recently used to replace indication lights at Tuscarora Tunnel.

"It's the perfect piece of equipment for working on stationary projects that require us to get directly underneath, like some of the lighting in the tunnels," said Chuck Zeis, an electrician for the Turnpike. "It adds another level of safety."

This customized platform is the latest innovative solution deployed by the PA Turnpike to advance safety and mobility within its operations. It joins other field solutions, including:

• LaneBlade, created by J-Tech, a custom-made debris removal tool;

• in-house welding to create hard-to-get parts for snowplows, rear bumper equipment, access gate key boxes and vent cap covers;

• portable solar-powered generators with a propane backup;

• a snowplow simulator to support employees' familiarity and confidence with equipment;

• piloting a rear-facing air horn system to alert distracted motorists if they are approaching a Truck-Mounted Attenuator (TMA) too quickly; and

• Fotokites, tethered drones, to provide live streaming for incident management and traffic studies.

The PA Turnpike's Maintenance Department is the Commission's largest, with more than 720 employees and nearly 30 facilities. It operates around-the-clock, 365 days a year, to provide efficient and safe operations of the PA Turnpike system.

