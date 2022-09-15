A delegation of local, state and federal officials take a shovel full of ceremonial dirt during a ground-breaking ceremony at the South Quay Marine Terminal. (Photo courtesy of Gov. Dan McKee)

A plan to make East Providence, R.I., a major player in the burgeoning offshore wind industry kicked off on Sept. 12 with the groundbreaking of a new wind turbine shipping and staging area along the city's waterfront.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee and East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva were on hand to help kick off the first phase of the South Quay Marine Terminal project, designed to become a support site for offshore wind projects in the Northeast.

Additionally, the new terminal will have priority access to New England, Midwest and Canadian markets that will improve the supply chain for the offshore wind industry, according to a news release from McKee's office. It added the state believes the port will sustain jobs to Rhode Islanders and other workers across the region as well as benefit the environment by helping to supply clean, renewable energy production.

The South Quay Terminal's construction is supported by $35 million in funding that McKee allocated to the City of East Providence in his FY2023 budget and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), according to Offshore WIND, an industry news outlet.

The project will see an undeveloped parcel of land in East Providence being transformed to build a large integrated intermodal shipping hub to support the offshore wind industry.

Under the funding provided for Phase 1, the city of East Providence, along with RI Waterfront Enterprises LLC and RI Commerce, will complete the design activities and develop the waterfront portion of the South Quay Marine Terminal.

Multi-Faceted Construction Ahead

The project's initial phase of work includes building a 525-ft.-long berth, with a cofferdam bulkhead and concrete platform to allow for a large ship, such as an offshore wind installation vessel or two barges, to berth. To accommodate these ships, crews also will work on fendering, bollards and water service at the bulkhead.

In addition, the offshore wind terminal is slated to have a large laydown area in the uplands behind the bulkhead after the Phase 1 construction is finished to allow for storage of materials and components.

Offshore WIND noted that the project is to receive other grading and land improvements throughout the site, located along the Providence River.

"We are thrilled to see shovels in the ground on this project," DaSilva said in a news release. "Thanks to our public-private partnership with the state of Rhode Island and the RI Waterfront Enterprises, this parcel of land, which sat idle for more than 40 years, will be a game-changer for our city and the region both for the offshore wind industry and the number of local jobs it will create."

Rhode Island Wants to Ride the Wind

America's eastern seaboard is set to become home to multiple offshore wind farms by the end of the decade as the Biden-Harris Administration aims to have 30 gigawatts generated from turbines installed in federal waters, according to Offshore WIND.

Make no mistake, Rhode Island's leaders do not plan to see their state left out of the growing offshore wind industry.

The South Quay Marine Terminal is within 75 nautical miles of the Massachusetts and New York Wind Lease Areas, which will rely on East Providence for manufacturing, storage and construction, according to Rhode Island's state government.

"The South Quay project has the potential to transform our state's future," said Senate Majority Leader Michael J. McCaffrey. "Creating a central hub to support the region's growing offshore wind industry will keep Rhode Island on the cutting-edge of the blue economy, help us meet our critical renewable energy goals, and open new doors of opportunity for thousands of Rhode Islanders. This is a wise investment of once-in-a-lifetime federal funding and an example of how much we can accomplish when we work together."

