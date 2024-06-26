Photo courtesy of Fisher The STORM BOXX HX hydraulic wing pusher plow turns a skid steer, loader or backhoe into a snow clearing machine by allowing the operator to adjust its wings into numerous positions to tackle the variety of obstacles a property presents.

Fisher Engineering, a manufacturer of snow and ice control equipment, showcased its new product offerings at the annual 2024 SIMA Snow and Ice Symposium.

Its exclusive, hydraulic, independently-controlled wings provide countless configurations within a 180-degree range of motion. Plus, TRACE cutting edge technology adjusts to surface contours and obstacles, providing a clean scrape and consistent plowing performance, according to the manufacturer.

Its exclusive, hydraulic, independently-controlled wings provide countless configurations within a 180-degree range of motion. Plus, TRACE cutting edge technology adjusts to surface contours and obstacles, providing a clean scrape and consistent plowing performance, according to the manufacturer.

The TEMPEST poly hopper spreader provides the latest in de-icing technology, with a choice between the HELIXX shaftless auger system for precise rock salt application or the robust pintle chain conveyor system for thick, heavy materials like sand or salt/sand mix. The hopper geometry is optimized for better material flow to the spinner for a smooth and even spread.

A wide range of accessories are also available, including the Trilogy Defense Pre-wet and Direct Liquid Application System that allows you to spread, pre-wet, or spray all with one hopper spreader.

"The TEMPEST poly hopper becomes even more effective when adding the Trilogy Defense Pre-wet and Direct Liquid Application System," said Seth Bergerud, CSP, Parts & Accessories product manager of Fisher Engineering. "Whether pre-wetting material to treat it for colder conditions or using direct application to pretreat surfaces, the versatility of the upfitted TEMPEST can handle the worst mother nature has to offer."

"These new products are all about safety, performance, and adaptability," said Andy McArdle, vice president of marketing at Fisher Engineering. "Our customers take on countless challenges in the harshest weather conditions, and we get to provide them with equipment they can rely on to work when it's needed and increase the productivity of each operator."

For more information, visit fisherplows.com.

