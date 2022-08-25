List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Fisher Introduces New Line of Storm Boxx Pusher Plows

Thu August 25, 2022 - National Edition #18
Douglas Dynamics


Fisher Engineering, a manufacturer of snow and ice control equipment, has announced an all-new line of Storm Boxx pusher plows with Trace Edge technology. This technology features independent 2-ft. sections that move vertically, oscillate and trip to contour to the plowable surface. The pushers also feature a ¾-in. cutting edge with carbide inserts, making them durable for heavy-duty commercial applications. Self-leveling side plates with replaceable shoes keep the terrain-response advanced cutting edge in contact with the plowable surface.

Working together, the Trace Edge sections allow the plow to follow closely over contours and obstacles, removing more snow and reducing the amount of ice melting material needed. With two greasing locations, the operator can easily keep the components well lubricated for maximum performance.

"We know our customers need to stay a step ahead in their snow and ice control operations," said Andy McArdle, director of marketing of Douglas Dynamics. "That's why we're excited to introduce Trace Edge technology to our line of pusher plows, which will help operators deliver better results."

The Fisher Storm Boxx lineup of pusher plows come in 8-ft., 10-ft., 12-ft., 14-ft. and 16-ft. widths. A common carrier attachment system makes them compatible with skid loaders, wheel loaders, tractors and backhoe loaders.

For more information, visit fisherplows.com.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics is a North American manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. For more than 70 years, the company has been innovating products that enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively and enable businesses to increase profitability.

Through its proprietary Douglas Dynamics Management System (DDMS), the company is committed to continuous improvement aimed at consistently producing the highest quality products at industry-leading levels of service and delivery that ultimately drive shareholder value.

The Douglas Dynamics portfolio of products and services is separated into two segments: The Work Truck Attachments segment, which includes commercial snow and ice control equipment sold under the Fisher, SnowEx and Western brands. Second, the Work Truck Solutions segment includes the upfit of attachments and storage solutions under the Henderson brand, the Dejana brand and its related sub-brands.




