Fisher Engineering, a manufacturer of snow and ice control equipment, has announced an all-new line of Storm Boxx pusher plows with Trace Edge technology. This technology features independent 2-ft. sections that move vertically, oscillate and trip to contour to the plowable surface. The pushers also feature a ¾-in. cutting edge with carbide inserts, making them durable for heavy-duty commercial applications. Self-leveling side plates with replaceable shoes keep the terrain-response advanced cutting edge in contact with the plowable surface.

Working together, the Trace Edge sections allow the plow to follow closely over contours and obstacles, removing more snow and reducing the amount of ice melting material needed. With two greasing locations, the operator can easily keep the components well lubricated for maximum performance.

"We know our customers need to stay a step ahead in their snow and ice control operations," said Andy McArdle, director of marketing of Douglas Dynamics. "That's why we're excited to introduce Trace Edge technology to our line of pusher plows, which will help operators deliver better results."

The Fisher Storm Boxx lineup of pusher plows come in 8-ft., 10-ft., 12-ft., 14-ft. and 16-ft. widths. A common carrier attachment system makes them compatible with skid loaders, wheel loaders, tractors and backhoe loaders.

For more information, visit fisherplows.com.

