One year ago, Five Star Equipment moved into its new 25,000 sq. ft. facility at 5835 East Taft Road, in Syracuse, N.Y. According to Branch Manager Dave Kreis, central New York John Deere customers are now receiving a level of service that is unmatched.

Situated on 8 acres, the building features an expansive showroom/reception area with parts counters, offices for sales and administrative functions, multi-media training room, a breakroom with adjacent outdoor patio, an expansive parts warehouse, and an 8-bay service area equipped with four 10-ton overhead cranes and a separate wash bay.

From this new facility Five Star Equipment is servicing contractors in Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, Oneida and Herkimer counties. CEG

