Five Star Equipment Serves Customers From N.Y. Facility

Thu December 30, 2021 - Northeast Edition #1
CEG


One year ago, Five Star Equipment moved into its new 25,000 sq. ft. facility at 5835 East Taft Road, in Syracuse, N.Y. According to Branch Manager Dave Kreis, central New York John Deere customers are now receiving a level of service that is unmatched.

Situated on 8 acres, the building features an expansive showroom/reception area with parts counters, offices for sales and administrative functions, multi-media training room, a breakroom with adjacent outdoor patio, an expansive parts warehouse, and an 8-bay service area equipped with four 10-ton overhead cranes and a separate wash bay.

From this new facility Five Star Equipment is servicing contractors in Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego, Madison, Oneida and Herkimer counties.

Five Star Equipment’s new facility is located at 5835 East Taft Road in Syracuse, N.Y.
Expanded warehouse facilities allow for increased customer parts support.
An 8-bay service area is equipped with four 10-ton overhead cranes and a separate wash bay.
A multi-media training center is included in the facility.
The customer service counter staff members are fully prepared to answer any and all questions.
Five Star Equipment’s showroom has an expansive selection of lubricant and common parts.
Dave Kreis, branch manager (L), and Tim Delany, used equipment manager




