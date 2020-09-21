'Fix-it-First' Program Will Use $1.6B to Preserve Highway

Caltrans’ “fix-it-first” program is aimed at preserving the condition of the State Highway System.

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) recently allocated more than $1.6 billion for transportation projects throughout the state, including about $1.3 billion for State Highway Operation and Protection Program (SHOPP) projects, Caltrans' "fix-it-first" program aimed at preserving the condition of the State Highway System.

"Our maintenance and construction crews remain hard at work improving California's transportation infrastructure," said Toks Omishakin, director of Caltrans. "The $1.6 billion allocated will allow the department to continue with critical repairs and upgrades to roads and highways, and will support thousands of jobs that are essential for our economy."

The CTC also approved more than $118 million in funds for rail and mass transit projects, including freight, intercity rail and bus services. This allocation expands access to public transportation and helps reduce greenhouse gas emissions and traffic congestion. This investment includes $77 million for the Trade Corridor Enhancement Program, which is dedicated to projects that enhance the movement of goods along corridors with high freight volume by making improvements to state highways, local roads, freight rail systems, port facilities and truck corridors.

In addition, the CTC approved nearly $14 million for 17 projects that will improve bicycle and pedestrian overcrossings, repair sidewalks and bike lanes, and provide safer routes to school for children.

Project funding is derived from federal and state gas taxes, including $1.2 billion from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. The state's portion of SB 1 funds are used for the ongoing maintenance and rehabilitation of the State Highway System. By 2027, these funds will enable Caltrans to fix more than 17,000 lane mi. of pavement, 500 bridges, 55,000 culverts, and 7,700 traffic operating systems that help reduce highway congestion, such as ramp meters, traffic cameras and electric highway message signs.