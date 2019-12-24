--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Fixed Mount Multi-Grip MG Grapples

Tue December 24, 2019 - National Edition
Hultdins



The MG SuperGrip series of fixed mount grapples is now available for excavators from 6 to 27.5 ton (5.5 to 25 t) capacity. The MG grapples are based on the SG grapples, which are an industry standard on forestry forwarders and log trucks, according to the manufacturer. The MG grapples feature a by-pass arm design for a variety of grapple work for land clearing, feeding chippers or grinders, storm clean up, tree service and landscaping materials.

Equipped with the XR rotator, a compact low-profile design with very high torque and load capacity, excavator mounts are available for direct boom mount or to match the machine coupler.

For more information, visit www.hultdins.com.



