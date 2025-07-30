American Engineering & Development Corporation in Florida received a special Cat Limited-Edition 938 wheel loader from Kelly Tractor Co., commemorating Caterpillar Inc.'s 100-year anniversary. The strong partnership between the companies ensures reliable equipment and services for American Engineering's construction projects across the state.

Kelly Tractor Co. photo Kelly Tractor Co. selected American Engineering to receive the first Cat Centennial Limited-Edition 938 wheel loader in South Florida, featuring a bold “Battleship Grey” paint scheme to commemorate Caterpillar Inc.’s 100-year anniversary.

To American Engineering & Development Corporation, a Kelly Tractor Co. customer, procuring a Cat machine is more than just about getting a job done — it's about upholding a legacy.

Kelly Tractor Co. selected American Engineering to receive the first Cat Centennial Limited-Edition 938 wheel loader in South Florida, featuring a bold "Battleship Grey" paint scheme to commemorate Caterpillar Inc.'s 100-year anniversary, reflecting the enduring, decades-long partnership between American Engineering and Kelly Tractor.

"To me, this centennial unit represents the partnership we've had with Kelly Tractor and Caterpillar over the years," said Taylor Glazer, American Engineering owner and CEO. "We've been a long-term customer, and it's symbolic of that relationship."

For American Engineering, the quality of Cat products goes beyond just the iron — it's the service, support and parts availability that is critical to ensure maximum uptime at its job sites.

"For us as a contractor, uptime is money, and we can count on Caterpillar to deliver," Glazer said.

While American Engineering values the Cat equipment solutions and support it receives from Kelly Tractor, Glazer said it is his firm's strong partnership with Kelly Tractor that takes precedence above all else.

"Beyond just the equipment, parts and service, it's the relationship that transcends all of that," Glazer said.

At the heart of this relationship, American Engineering counts on Kelly Tractor veteran salesman Ramiro Cabana, who's worked with the Glazers for decades.

"There's a level of trust we've developed with him to know he's going to look out for our best interests," said Glazer. "He's still here taking care of us just like he did from day one."

American Engineering operates as a family-founded, generationally owned company based in South Florida. The firm's success story began when brothers Ron and David Glazer started the family business with a single dump truck.

Today, after more than 52 years in business, the company now operates a fleet of approximately 155 Cat machines and has evolved into a leading sitework and civil infrastructure developing firm, fueling countless construction projects throughout Florida.

Although American Engineering's Cat Centennial Limited Edition 938 wheel loader looks pristine, with its striking grey finish and stylish black accents that honor the original color scheme of the first Caterpillar products, the unit, Glazer said, will eventually be deployed to a job site.

The company has designated a long-term employee who will operate the Centennial unit with care and pride to do what American Engineering does best: build a stronger Florida, one job site at a time.

