Fleetio integrates with other fleet management solutions to centralize relevant data for easier reporting and analysis. Integrations, whether through Fleetio’s partners or its open application programming interface (API), allow users to consolidate their fleet’s data —from fuel cards and outsourced maintenance to GPS and telematics —on a single platform.

Fleetio, a cloud-based fleet and equipment management software, facilitates the shift from reactive to proactive maintenance by leveraging customizable inspections, preventive maintenance (PM) schedules and digital work orders.

With the Fleetio Go app, customers can access Fleetio wherever their phone is handy.

"Our mechanics can fill out and complete their repair order out in the field or in the shop with their tablets, enter in any notes, take pictures, see all the issues on a piece of equipment without needing to go back to management to ask questions. It eliminates a lot of steps," said Adam Bliss, IT and safetymanager, J. Pettiecord.

Integrations

"We've leveraged an integration with Samsara where odometer updates [feed into Fleetio] automatically, so even if a driver/operator forgets to do their inspection, I still have odometer updates. I can see when something is used — and now it's due for service — and we can catch it before it leaves for a job site," said Bliss.

Data Reporting

Whether tracking vehicles, equipment or tools, the more data users gather, the more insights they can gain into expense per asset, high-maintenance items, asset use and location and more. Customers can use this data to see how much each asset is costing them and determine optimal replacement cycles for increased return on investment (ROI).

Users also can customize PM schedules and inspections to reduce service expenses.

"The customizing part really helps be able to put in inspections — and maintenance schedules — that are valid for anything from a pickup to a bulldozer. There's a lot of customization there that we like," said Brent Godwin, equipment manager, BCR Companies.

Additionally, customers can use historical data to determine which fleet operating costs are inflated and where actual versus budgeted dollars are being spent.

Fuel, for instance, is one of the largest and easiest to inflate expenses. Accumulating historical fuel data gives customers a better idea of where fuel spend is going so they can resolve potential issues, whether vehicle performance, driver behavior, mismanagement or theft.

While collecting more data offers better insights, large amounts of data collection across fleet assets can be frustrating to sift through and hard to analyze. Fleetio categorizes all the data a user inputs and turns it into reports that provide actionable data.

"After collecting enough data we were able to retire the right vehicles and cut costs drastically," said Daniel Ford, director of T&G Sand and Gravel.

