Feedwater's popular Construction Management Solution (CMS), collects data from all construction equipment assets, regardless of class or manufacturer, and presents the maintenance due report with color coded entries providing "at a glance" status.

Built specifically for the heavy equipment industry, this telematics platform shows equipment that is within 36 hours of its required maintenance in yellow, and any equipment at or past its maintenance due date in red. This allows fleet maintenance managers to better schedule in-shop personnel and service trucks in the field.

Unlike OEM telematics, which require separate logins for each brand and present information differently, FleetWatcher works across all fleet equipment with a single login and presents the data in an easily understood format which can be shared with all applicable personnel via cell phone, tablet or computer.

FleetWatcher CMS is useful for heavy construction contractors of all types and sizes.

Throughout the day, FleetWatcher collects specific and customized data from the attached fleet. That information is then processed and delivered through a Daily Snapshot in the specific data and format that users select. Reports, available online or in MS Excel format can be shared with team members. More than 20 reports and hundreds of filtering options allow users to have the information needed to manage their business more effectively and efficiently.

In addition to maintenance due, FleetWatcher tracks multiple data points including cycle times, productivity and down times, equipment utilization and underutilization, project status, budgets, shop costs, rental expenses, trends and behaviors, and more. It integrates with all major management programs including accounting, estimating, invoicing and more.

Earthwave Technologies manufactures construction-specific wireless telematic products which provide complete visibility to all components used within the process. Its Fleetwatcher Material Delivery Solution (MDS) is being used by asphalt paving contractors across the United States. It also offers modules for e-ticketing, off-road construction, and more.

For more information, call 800/553-0027, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.EarthwaveTech.com.

