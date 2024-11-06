FleetWatcher's advanced telematics platform simplifies data management for construction equipment, aiding in real-time decision-making. It integrates with various software programs to enable easier monitoring of equipment productivity, driver behavior, fuel burn, and more. Their new functionalities enhance project management, showcased at World of Concrete and World of Asphalt.

Photo courtesy of FleetWatcher

An overabundance of data from construction site equipment can hurt rather than help companies, but FleetWatcher's advanced telematics platform allows users to manage multiple apps with a single platform.

By seamlessly integrating with multiple software programs, FleetWatcher aggregates the data and allows companies to make real time decisions based on the data. In addition to establishing geo-zones, tracking equipment productivity-versus-idle time, tracking driver behavior, determining yield dynamically, thwarting theft and reporting whether personnel are qualified to operate particular equipment, the company will introduce functionalities like buckets and attachments tracking, fuel burn management, equipment inspection and more.

By taming the "data overload", this advanced telematics platform brings the connected site closer to reality. FleetWatcher will feature its telematics platforms for heavy civil construction and asphalt paving in World of Concrete booth #1773.

"The abundance of data available makes it increasingly difficult to keep track of it all and make real time decisions based on that data," said Larry Baker, FleetWatcher founder and CEO. "But by developing advanced technology and then pairing it with technology advancements, we're able to integrate with apps and software to provide a single system to manage complex construction projects.

"We continue to develop new functionality at customer request, like monitoring fuel burn, and tracking buckets and attachments. We also closely watch the tech industry overall and use technology advances when they are warranted. Everyone has a phone now — so gathering and delivering data via the app streamlines the integration with other programs and apps and brings the 'smart site' or 'connected site' concept to fruition."

Fleetwatcher will demonstrate its new functionalities, like bucket and excavator tracking and fuel burn monitoring, at World of Concrete and World of Asphalt.

"Like all of our new functionalities, this was customer driven," said Baker. "Customers have been asking for small tool tracking for a while, and with recent Bluetooth advances, it is now a viable tool to collect and disseminate data to deliver the functionality. Better management of buckets and excavators gives managers a clearer picture of what is happening on site, so that they can better manage the day-to-day activities, and complete projects on time and on budget."

For more information, visit www.FleetWatcher.com.

Today's top stories