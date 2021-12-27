Jason Watson (L), vice president, and Todd Bachman, president and CEO, both of Florida Coast Equipment.

Florida Coast Equipment has acquired Trail Saw & Mower's turf and tractor Kubota line, making FCE Orlando's premier Kubota dealership, the company announced.

"Jason, the Florida Coast Equipment and BIG ORANGE Rental teams and I couldn't be more excited," said Florida Coast Equipment President Todd Bachman. "This acquisition consolidates the Orlando market into one dealership group and allows for us to make the investments needed in facilities and people to deliver superior customer service and unrivaled product support for current Kubota owners in Orange County."

For the last 10 years, Florida Coast Equipment and BIG ORANGE Rental has been one of the nation's top volume Kubota Dealerships. The team at Florida Coast recently was named an Elite Kubota Dealership for the 8th consecutive year, an extremely difficult honor to achieve that Bachman said "requires tremendous focus and commitment from the entire organization."

FCE Vice President Jason Watson said Florida Coast Equipment remains committed to being a local dealer of choice serving the community.

"At Florida Coast Equipment and BIG ORANGE Rental, we understand and embrace the fact our customers choose to do business with us," said Watson. "No matter how much we grow, we'll never stop fighting for that business."

Florida Coast Equipment and BIG ORANGE RENTAL is a family-owned and operated full-service Kubota dealership now serving 10 locations across the state (West Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Mims, Naples, Plant City, Land O'Lakes, Homestead, Apopka, Ocala and Lecanto, Fla.).

Founded in 1985, Florida Coast Equipment has grown from a single dealership with two employees to Florida's largest Kubota dealer and one of the top dealerships in the country.

For more than 30 years, it has served large agricultural growers, builders and contractors of all sizes, nurseries, commercial landscapers, local and state governments, golf courses, HOAs, equestrian facilities and estate homeowners in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Okeechobee, Brevard, Seminole, Lee, Collier, Hillsborough and Pasco counties.

Florida Coast Equipment rents, leases, sells, repairs, services and provides parts for Kubota utility vehicles, zero-turn, walk-behind, and stand-on mowers, tractors, tractor-loader-backhoes, excavators, compact track loaders, skid steers and wheel loaders, Toro Construction Equipment, Land Pride and Bush Hog rotary cutters, batwing mowers and attachments.

For more information, visit www.FloridaCoastEq.com.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

