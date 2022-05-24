List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Florida Coast Equipment Adds Kenneth Catalano as VP

Tue May 24, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Florida Coast Equipment


Kenneth Catalano
Kenneth Catalano

Florida Coast Equipment has added Kenneth Catalano as vice president of commercial landscape and nursery.

"Florida's environmental horticulture industry annual generates over $30 billion in total sales annually," said Todd Bachman, president and CEO. "Ken Catalano brings the right experience, relationships, focus, commitment and energy required to ensure we, Florida Coast Equipment and Kubota, are positioned to serve the commercial landscape and nursery industries for years to come."

Catalano brings nearly 20 years of landscape experience to Florida Coast Equipment, having previously served as director of operations for the last 10 years at BrightView Landscape Services in south Florida.

He will work closely with Florida Coast Equipment's existing and new customers across the nursery and landscape industries as well as expand FCE's focus on the state's equine industry.

For more information, visit www.FloridaCoastEq.com.




