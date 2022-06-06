Steve Berdan

Florida Coast Equipment is establishing itself as the industry leader in aftermarket sales and services as it continues to attract world class talent from across the heavy equipment industry, the company announced June 2.

"At Florida Coast Equipment, we aren't just interested in selling you a machine," said Todd Bachman, president of Florida Coast Equipment. "Our customers have rightfully come to expect superior customer service and unrivaled product support and we will never waiver on that commitment."

As part of that commitment, Florida Coast Equipment announced the hiring of Steve Berdan, who brings more than 30 years of experience as an aftermarket parts expert to the company.

Berdan spent the last 17 years growing Komatsu's aftermarket sales through counter sales, location management, manufacturing parts distribution and multi-location parts management.

"As Florida Coast grows we are laser-focused on improving our business, service, and support to our customers each and every day," said Brian Kimpton, CEO of Florida Coast Equipment.

"Steve's experience in the aftermarket parts business will continue the growth and customer service of our parts operations and we look forward to our customers benefitting from his knowledge and expertise in his new role as VP of Parts for Florida Coast Equipment."

Great companies start with great employees and Florida Coast Equipment has made it a top priority to attract the top talent in the country and Berdan fits that mold exactly, the company noted.

Florida Coast Equipment and BIG ORANGE RENTAL is a family-owned and operated full-service Kubota dealership now serving 11 locations across the state (West Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Mims, Naples, Plant City, Land O'Lakes, Homestead, Kissimmee, Apopka, Ocala and Lecanto, Fla).

For more information, visit www.FloridaCoastEq.com.

