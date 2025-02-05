List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Florida Coast Equipment, Crystal Tractor & Equipment Announce Dealership Location Exchange

    Florida Coast Equipment and Crystal Tractor & Equipment have agreed to exchange dealership locations in Lecanto and Sebring. Effective Feb. 3, 2025, this move aims to enhance customer service and operational efficiency for both companies, leveraging their geographical strengths and commitment to superior product support. Florida Coast Equipment is the largest Kubota dealer in the U.S., offering a wide range of equipment and services.

    Wed February 05, 2025 - Southeast Edition
    Florida Coast Equipment


    Florida Coast Equipment LLC and Crystal Tractor & Equipment announced a strategic agreement to exchange dealership locations in Lecanto and Sebring, Fla.
    Florida Coast Equipment photo
    Florida Coast Equipment LLC and Crystal Tractor & Equipment announced a strategic agreement to exchange dealership locations in Lecanto and Sebring, Fla.

    Florida Coast Equipment LLC and Crystal Tractor & Equipment announced a strategic agreement to exchange dealership locations in Lecanto and Sebring, Fla. This transition, effective Feb. 3, 2025, will strengthen both companies' ability to serve their respective customer bases and enhance operational efficiency.

    Under this agreement, Florida Coast Equipment will transition its operations to the Sebring location, while Crystal Tractor & Equipment will do the same in Lecanto. The decision aligns with the geographical strengths of both organizations and underscores their commitment to providing superior customer service and unrivaled product support.

    About Florida Coast Equipment

    Florida Coast Equipment is the largest Kubota dealership in the United States, providing a comprehensive range of tractors, mowers, excavators, skid steers, track loaders, wheel loaders and utility vehicles.

    With 14 locations across Florida (Ocala, Land O'Lakes, Plant City, Apopka, Kissimmee, Naples, Homestead, Miami, Davie, West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce, Mims, Winter Haven and Sebring), the company is dedicated to delivering superior customer service and product support. Florida Coast Equipment's commitment extends beyond sales, offering full-service maintenance and a wide selection of parts to keep its customers' equipment running smoothly.

    Employing more than 250 people, the company takes pride in being a local dealer invested in the communities it serves. Recognized as an elite Kubota dealership, Florida Coast Equipment empowers Floridians to achieve more through its equipment solutions and post-sale support.

    For more information, visit floridacoasteq.com.




    Read more about...

    Business News Crystal Tractor & Equipment Florida Coast Equipment