List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Florida Coast Equipment Purchases Crystal Tractor & Equipment's Kubota Dealership in Kissimmee

Mon January 31, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Florida Coast Equipment


Florida Coast Equipment is continuing its historic growth as a premier Kubota dealer with the purchase of Crystal Tractor & Equipment's Kissimmee location.

Florida Coast Equipment's announcement ensures that customers in Osceola County will receive best in class product support for years to come, the company said.

"We are excited to come to Kissimmee because we believe great things happen when you put customers first," said Florida Coast Equipment President Todd Bachman. "At Florida Coast Equipment, our team is committed to delivering superior customer service with unrivaled product support."

For the last 10 years, Florida Coast Equipment and Big Orange Rental has been one of the nation's top volume Kubota dealerships. The team at Florida Coast recently was named an Elite Kubota Dealership for the 8th consecutive year, an extremely difficult honor to achieve that Bachman said "requires tremendous focus and commitment from the entire organization."

FCE Vice President Jason Watson said Florida Coast Equipment remains committed to being a local dealer of choice serving the community.

"At Florida Coast Equipment and Big Orange Rental, we understand and embrace the fact our customers choose to do business with us," said Watson. "No matter how much we grow, we'll never stop fighting for that business."

Florida Coast Equipment and Big Orange Rental is a family-owned and operated full-service Kubota dealership now serving 11 locations across the state (West Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Mims, Naples, Plant City, Land O'Lakes, Homestead, Apopka, Ocala and Lecanto, Fla.).

For more information, visit www.FloridaCoastEq.com.




Today's top stories

Demolition Crews Proceed Carefully to Avoid Premature Collapse of Old Span

Increase Sales, Profitability for Volvo Construction Equipment in Q4

Vector Construction Completes Redecking of Thompson Road Bridge Rehabilitation Project

AED Holds Annual Summit, CONDEX in Orlando, Fla.

Contractors Strategize How Best to Fill Job Openings

ASV Announces Briggs Equipment, FMI Equipment as 2021 Dealers of the Year

Replacement of NJ Rt. 3 Bridge Over Hackensack River in Secaucus is Planned

Funds Okayed for Building Two Stamford, Conn., Schools, But More Needed



 

Read more about...

Business News Crystal Tractor & Equipment FLORIDA Florida Coast Equipment Kubota






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo