Florida Coast Equipment is continuing its historic growth as a premier Kubota dealer with the purchase of Crystal Tractor & Equipment's Kissimmee location.

Florida Coast Equipment's announcement ensures that customers in Osceola County will receive best in class product support for years to come, the company said.

"We are excited to come to Kissimmee because we believe great things happen when you put customers first," said Florida Coast Equipment President Todd Bachman. "At Florida Coast Equipment, our team is committed to delivering superior customer service with unrivaled product support."

For the last 10 years, Florida Coast Equipment and Big Orange Rental has been one of the nation's top volume Kubota dealerships. The team at Florida Coast recently was named an Elite Kubota Dealership for the 8th consecutive year, an extremely difficult honor to achieve that Bachman said "requires tremendous focus and commitment from the entire organization."

FCE Vice President Jason Watson said Florida Coast Equipment remains committed to being a local dealer of choice serving the community.

"At Florida Coast Equipment and Big Orange Rental, we understand and embrace the fact our customers choose to do business with us," said Watson. "No matter how much we grow, we'll never stop fighting for that business."

Florida Coast Equipment and Big Orange Rental is a family-owned and operated full-service Kubota dealership now serving 11 locations across the state (West Palm Beach, Ft. Pierce, Mims, Naples, Plant City, Land O'Lakes, Homestead, Apopka, Ocala and Lecanto, Fla.).

For more information, visit www.FloridaCoastEq.com.

Today's top stories