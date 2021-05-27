The Asphalt Pavement Alliance (APA) announced that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has won a Perpetual Pavement Award (PPA). The 2020 award is for a 3.012-mi. section of a two-lane roadway on State Road 40 in Marion County that was originally constructed in 1954.

This is the 11th PPA in as many years for FDOT.

To qualify for this prestigious award, a pavement must be at least 35 years old and never experienced a structural failure. The average interval between the resurfacing of the winning pavement must be no less than 13 years. The pavement must demonstrate the characteristics expected from long-life asphalt pavements: excellence in design, quality in construction and value for the traveling public.

Engineers at the National Center for Asphalt Technology (NCAT) evaluated the nominations and validated the winners.

This 66-year-old award-winning section of SR 40 extends from milepost 23.528 to milepost 26.540 in Marion County. The original construction consisted of 12 in. of stabilized subgrade, 6 in. of lime rock base, and 1 in. of a Type II asphalt mixture, followed by a 0.5-in. asphalt surface treatment.

In 1983, the roadway was overlayed with a 0.5-in. Type II leveling course, 1 in. of Type S structural asphalt mix, and a 1-in. FC-4 friction course. In 2004, it was resurfaced again, when it was milled to a depth of 2 in., followed by the placement of 2 in. of a Type SP Superpave asphalt mixture, and a 1.5-in. FC-6 friction course. From the project's original construction in 1954, the total thickness of the pavement has increased 4 in.

Today the road has a traffic count of 8,400 vehicles per day, with 11 percent trucks.

The road has performed well during its 66 years of use. As the resurfacing intervals were at 29 and 21 years, it easily meets the criteria for a PPA.

"Reliable infrastructure is a critical component to keeping our state moving and economy growing, and Florida continues to lead the nation in transportation infrastructure durability and condition," said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault. "FDOT is proud to receive its 11th Perpetual Pavement Award, recognizing the long life of State Road 40 in Marion County, which accommodates more than 1,000 heavy trucks and an additional 7,400 vehicles per day."

"One key indicator of quality in construction is a smooth, long-life pavement," said Amy Miller, national director of the APA. "Long-life asphalt pavements serve the community, reduce the money needed for maintenance and conserve raw materials, ultimately leading to a truly sustainable structure that exemplifies the triple bottom line.

"Asphalt roads can be engineered to last indefinitely with only routine maintenance and periodic surface renewal. Perpetual pavements use fewer natural resources and offer road owners and users what they want most – an economical, smooth pavement that serves the community for decades."

The Asphalt Pavement Alliance is a coalition of the National Asphalt Pavement Association, the Asphalt Institute, and the state asphalt pavement associations. The Asphalt Pavement Alliance's mission is to establish asphalt as the preferred choice for quality, performance and the environment.

For more information, visit www.driveasphalt.org.

Today's top stories