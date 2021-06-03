Following Gov. Ron DeSantis' signing of the state's budget, and through support from the Legislature, Florida is continuing to fund key transportation initiatives that enhance safety across the transportation system and embrace innovative solutions to increase mobility as Florida continues to grow.

In addition, the budget includes DeSantis' recommendation to use stimulus funding to support FDOT's Work Program and Florida's seaports.

"A safe, reliable, and multi-modal transportation system is critical to keeping our state moving, and I thank the Governor and Legislative leaders for supporting the department's priorities," said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault. "The investments made during this Legislative Session will bolster communities as they recover, keep Florida's economy thriving, and continue to position Florida as a nationwide leader in transportation."

The final budget includes:

$9.44 billion for the department's Work Program and debt service

$2.8 billion for highway construction to include 210 new lane miles

$1 billion in resurfacing to include 2,682 lane miles

$110.6 million in seaport infrastructure enhancements

$325.9 million for aviation improvements

$515.9 million for scheduled repairs of 89 bridges and replacement of 18 bridges

$704.3 million for rail/transit program advancements

$172.2 million for safety initiatives

Commitment from the Legislature to transfer $2 billion from federal COVID-19 relief funds to the State Transportation Trust Fund

$1.75 billion for State Highway System projects

$250 million for port operation grants

FDOT's Work Program is a five-year plan of transportation projects as defined in Section 339.135, Florida Statutes. The department identifies needs-based projects, which must be consistent with laws, policies, program objectives and priorities.

For more information, visit www.fdot.gov.

