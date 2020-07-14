FNF Construction Crews to Rebuild Highway 385 Project

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

FNF Construction Crews to Rebuild Highway 385 Project

Tue July 14, 2020 - West Edition #15
TxDOT



A project to rebuild 16 mi. of Highway 385 in southern Andrews County began in June. Work also will be done on the service roads just south of the city of Andrews.

FNF Construction of Tempe, Ariz., won the project with a low bid of a little more than $49.8 million.

The project consists of rehabilitating the road and then placing an overlay on all lanes. Some drainage structures will be replaced. Improvements to turn lanes in certain locations also are part of the project.

Work on the main lanes will be done in approximately 4-mi. sections. Lane closures will be needed in the project, but one lane will always be kept open in both directions on the main lanes.

Resurfacing

Another focus of work will be to resurface Highway 385 from Yukon Road to Highway 191 (known locally as 42nd Street). Reece Albert Inc. of Midland and San Angelo won the project with a low bid of a little less than $11.7 million. There will be times when the contractor will be working around the clock in an effort to reduce the time the project takes. Night work is planned at times to reduce the impact the project has on local traffic. Working at night might also reduce exposure to heavy traffic flows that are common during the day.

Intersection improvements are also planned at the intersection of Highway 385 and Highway 191 (Andrews Highway and 42nd Street). The plan is to have that work completed before the 2020 Permian Basin International Oil Show scheduled in late October.

Work on the service roads may force the closure of a lane. When a service road lane is closed, the road will be made into a one-way road. Signage will include DO NOT ENTER and ONE WAY signs. Motorists will need to find alternate routes during these relatively short phases of construction.

The speed limit will be reduced to 60 miles per hour in the work zone. A width restriction of 12 ft. will be put in place in the work zone.

The project is expected to take about two years to complete and should be finalized in mid-2022.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

FNF Construction infrastructure Road Maintenance TEXAS