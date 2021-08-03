Foley Equipment recently hosted several invasive tree demonstrations to give Kansas and Missouri customers a unique opportunity to try out Cat machines and various attachments.

Attendees observed techniques for clearing pasture and brush, as well as cutting and mulching. Afterward, customers test drove machines like new D3 series Cat skid steer loaders and compact track loaders. Land management attachments like tree shears, brush cutters, grapple rakes and mulchers also were showcased.

The events were held in Rosalia and Manhattan, Kan., as well as Windsor, Mo. Demonstrations included about 150 attendees, including representatives from Foley Equipment, Caterpillar and other manufacturers who were on hand to answer questions.

Invasive trees can infiltrate existing ecosystems and displace other plants by growing and spreading aggressively.

Foley Equipment has empowered progress for Kansas and western Missouri customers for decades, delivering excellence in service, parts, rental and sales across Caterpillar and Allied Construction equipment and power generation lines, as well as SITECH construction technology solutions.

