Foley Inc. held a One Day Sale event June 4, 2024, at its facility in Bensalem, Pa.

Contractors from throughout southeastern Pennsylvania attended the Caterpillar dealer's special one-day equipment pricing event. Big deals were available on a host of equipment, including backhoes, mini-excavators, boom lifts, compact track loaders and skid steers, compact wheel loaders, dozers, medium excavators, air compressors and much more. CEG

