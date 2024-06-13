List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Foley Inc. Holds One Day Sale Event in Bensalem, Pennsylvania

    Thu June 13, 2024 - Northeast Edition #13
    CEG


    Foley Inc. held a One Day Sale event June 4, 2024, at its facility in Bensalem, Pa.

    Contractors from throughout southeastern Pennsylvania attended the Caterpillar dealer's special one-day equipment pricing event. Big deals were available on a host of equipment, including backhoes, mini-excavators, boom lifts, compact track loaders and skid steers, compact wheel loaders, dozers, medium excavators, air compressors and much more. CEG

    Foley Inc. recently held a massive One Day Sale event in Bensalem, Pa. (CEG photo)
    Customers check out an Allmand GR-Series light tower at the One Day Sale. (CEG photo)
    Looking over a Cat 906H wheel loader is Tim Rader of Harman’s Trucking, Wrightstown, N.J. (CEG photo)
    Foley Account Manager Carmen Pino (L) and Edwardo Calderone of E&A Corp., Gloucester, N.J., were inspecting some of the skid steers available for sale. (CEG photo)
    Carmine Coscia (L) of CFM Construction, Stirling, N.J., stopped by the Foley One Day Sale Event and previewed the equipment with Foley Sales Manager Andrew Chin. (CEG photo)
    This Cat D5K dozer was sold at the recent Foley sales event. (CEG photo)
    Skid steers were a hot item at the Foley Inc. One Day Sale Event. (CEG photo)
    Colin O’Rourke (L), rental services operations manager, and Denny Thompson, used equipment operations manager, both of Foley Inc., are ready to talk special one-day equipment pricing during the recent sales event in Bensalem, Pa. (CEG photo)
    Foley reps and customers finalize deals under the big top tent during the Cat dealer’s recent One Day Sale. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Bruce Evans, Marty Lindmeier, Michael Evans and Carmen Pino, all account managers of Foley Inc., are ready to talk big deals during the One Day Sale. (CEG photo)
    Scott Sarfert (L), machinery sales territory manager, and Jeff Merle, vice president of machine sales, both of Foley Inc., take a moment for a photo during the One Day Sale in Bensalem, Pa. (CEG photo)
    Taylor Kelly (L), operations manager of Gasper Landscaping, Warminster, Pa., and Mick Iannuzzi, owner of NRI, Glenside, Pa., have their swag bag and are ready to begin looking for big deals. (CEG photo)
    As soon as the One Day Sale started at 7 a.m., customers flocked to begin looking for deals. (CEG photo)
    Contractors check out this 2011 Genie S-125 boom lift with 3,277 hours during the One Day Sale. (CEG photo)
    Joe Wernock of IDA, headquartered in Utah, said he was looking for some good deals during the One Day Sale. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Mike Sokolowski, sales manager, Foley Inc.; Scott Higgins, northeast regional sales manager, Magni America; and Hank Segal, business development manager of pre-owned equipment, North America of Atlas Copco meet up at their booths during the One Day Sale. (CEG photo)
    George Lazos (L), owner, Lanchester Auto Body, Atglen, Pa., and Brett Krcelich, rental services territory manager, are ready to talk equipment deals. (CEG photo)
    A common scene through the One Day Sale was contractors and Foley Inc. reps closing deals under the big top tent. (CEG photo)




