The Montgomery County Highway Superintendents Association hosted the second annual Mohawk Valley Highway Trade Show and Expo May 10, 2023, at the Fonda Fairgrounds in Fonda, N.Y.

This event encouraged highway departments from across the Mohawk Valley area to bring in some of their recently purchased equipment and showcase it to their neighboring highway departments, as well as providing equipment and supply vendors the opportunity to discuss their new products and services.

William Hovig, highway superintendent of the town of Mohawk, spearheaded the event. Previously, he attended a similar event in Colombia County, which had planted the seed to create something similar for the Mohawk Valley region. However, it takes many people to plan and present a successful show of this size. Holvig recognized Stanley Korona, president of the Montgomery County Highway Association; Nicole Fazio and Kim Travis, both of The Gorman Group; and Mark Wilmot, a member of the town of Mohawk crew, as being instrumental in setting up the event.

A delicious barbecue lunch also was provided during the show. CEG

