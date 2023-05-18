List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Fonda Fairgrounds Hosts Mohawk Valley Highway Show

    Thu May 18, 2023 - Northeast Edition #11
    CEG


    The Montgomery County Highway Superintendents Association hosted the second annual Mohawk Valley Highway Trade Show and Expo May 10, 2023, at the Fonda Fairgrounds in Fonda, N.Y.

    This event encouraged highway departments from across the Mohawk Valley area to bring in some of their recently purchased equipment and showcase it to their neighboring highway departments, as well as providing equipment and supply vendors the opportunity to discuss their new products and services.

    William Hovig, highway superintendent of the town of Mohawk, spearheaded the event. Previously, he attended a similar event in Colombia County, which had planted the seed to create something similar for the Mohawk Valley region. However, it takes many people to plan and present a successful show of this size. Holvig recognized Stanley Korona, president of the Montgomery County Highway Association; Nicole Fazio and Kim Travis, both of The Gorman Group; and Mark Wilmot, a member of the town of Mohawk crew, as being instrumental in setting up the event.

    A delicious barbecue lunch also was provided during the show. CEG

    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11
    Photo: 1/11

    Monroe Tractor represents Case, which is one of the country’s oldest names in municipal equipment. (L-R) are Mark Padovski, Nick Moore, Tom VanValen and Nick Nichols. (CEG photo)
    Tracey Road Equipment locally sells a nice lineup of Western Star trucks. (CEG photo)
    United Construction and Forestry, a new name locally in John Deere distribution, just completed the construction of a brand-new facility in Clifton Park, N.Y. With this John Deere loader is Chad Freeman, the local representative. (CEG photo)
    The folks at Trius, best known for manufacturing truck bodies, had a nice display of their wares that are available at locations across New York State. (CEG photo)
    Jay Fish (L) and Tim Rinck, both of Milton CAT, were ready to promote this Caterpillar 914 as being a good addition to anyone’s fleet. (CEG photo)
    Jon Sherman (L) and Peter Fletcher, both of Alta Equipment, were ready to discuss JCB and Volvo equipment at the show. (CEG photo)
    Apollo Northeast brought in a couple of vintage trucks to the show. (CEG photo)
    The event drew several hundred attendees. (CEG photo)
    Lunch was provided primarily by vender donations. (CEG photo)
    The Gorman Group graciously prepared lunch. (CEG photo)
    George Lonergan (L) and Joe Planeta, both of J and J Equipment, introduce the new line of Spider mowers, which are operator-free, remote-controlled and take on even the steepest slopes. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Putting Spotlight On Apprenticeships

    Largest Dam Removal in U.S. History Under Way

    Wacker Neuson Celebrates 175th Global Anniversary

    Sakai America Achieves Record Asphalt, Soil Roller Production, Shipments

    Five Years After Deadly Bridge Collapse at FIU, New Plans Are Unveiled by FDOT

    Hunt-Penta Begins $600M Vegas Convention Center Upgrade

    Volvo Construction Equipment Walks the Talk With Sustainability Demonstration for Top U.S. Policymakers

    Thirty-Six Industry Leaders Participate in ARTBA Foundation Leadership Development Program



     

    Read more about...

    Events New York






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA