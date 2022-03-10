Ford Pro is aiming to create a smooth transition for commercial customers into an electric future by providing a one-stop shop for fleet operations and investing in key areas of the business. The latest is the launch of six new home and depot chargers to its end-to-end portfolio of charging solutions.

In a market crowded with fragmented and consumer-grade products, customers are demanding complete solutions designed to meet the needs of commercial fleet operations. Ford Pro is pulling the wraps off a wide range of charging hardware — from home chargers to large-scale depot charging systems — all backed with integrated installation, software, service and Ford Pro FinSimple financing.

Ford Pro Charging** hardware launches alongside the all-new 2022 Ford E-Transit shipping to dealers now and the all-new 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro is slated to start arriving this spring, providing compatibility for customers who may operate other electric vehicle makes with secure OEM data.

"We are investing heavily in products and services to help commercial customers accelerate into an electric future, which means helping to ensure our hardware and software can plug and play with other manufacturers, as we know many customers operate mixed-make fleets," said Ted Cannis, Ford Pro CEO.

"These chargers can be completely customized to unique commercial environments and can work even better when paired together with Ford Pro electric vehicles and Telematics to enable OEM-grade data transparency."

Making Electric Vehicle Adoption Easier

According to a recent survey conducted by PSB, the shift to electrification is causing great anxiety among fleet managers, with nearly half finding the setup of charging infrastructure to be a significant challenge for their companies, and a nearly equal number concerned about finding optimal charging solutions.

To address these concerns, Ford Pro helps customers implement complete electric vehicle charging from start to finish, a turnkey solution offering a full-service team of experts with decades of experience in commercial project development and installations. Ford Pro Charging seamlessly integrates hardware and software solutions precisely designed to manage their electric fleet charging requirements.

"It starts with sitting down with our customers to learn their business and how they plan to use their electric vehicles," said Muffi Ghadiali, Ford Pro Charging general manager.

"Regardless of the size of their business or the industry they are in, we'll help them plan their charging infrastructure — whether it's installing home chargers for employees or developing a large-scale depot system — to make the transition to electric seamless."

Once the charge systems are up and running, Ford Pro will continue to support commercial electric vehicle customers with Ford Pro E-Telematics†† and cutting-edge Ford Pro Charging software solutions so fleet managers can better track their fleets. This includes software for smart charging, pre-conditioning, remote monitoring, reimbursement management for home charging, and reporting to help save on energy costs, maximize vehicle efficiency and uptime.

"Ford Pro is the only commercial services provider in North America to offer a range of services to help customers truly benefit from the advantages of going electric, including maximizing fleet efficiency and lowering costs, along with ongoing vehicle and charger maintenance," said Ghadiali.

The Right Charging Solution for Your Business

From the 11.5-kilowatt Ford Pro AC Charging Station to the 180-kilowatt modular DC fast charging systems, Ford Pro has created a diverse lineup of chargers to support a wide range of fleet customer uses.

Beyond specific charging installations, customers using public charging also get access to the BlueOval Charge Network — the largest public charging network in North America with more than 20,500 charge locations and 70,000 plugs and growing, with more than 7,300 DC fast charging plugs. For customers who experience charging needs when power grids go down or infrastructure is under construction, Ford Pro Charging is there to help as well. Ford Pro Charging can connect with a large network of suppliers for mobile charging solutions to help solve unique commercial charging needs.

** Available on vehicles with embedded modem or equipped with approved plug-in device. May require modem activation. Ford Pro Telematics and Ford Pro Data Services require a purchased subscription. Terms and conditions apply. Telematics service and features, and access to vehicle data depend on subscription and compatible AT&T network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features.

†† Eligible vehicles receive a complimentary three-year trial of E-Telematics services that begins on the new vehicle warranty start date. Requires modem activation. Terms and conditions apply. Telematics service and features, and access to vehicle data depend on compatible AT&T network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. After the three-year trial, annual service contract is required for E-Telematics service. Go to Fordpro.com or call 833.811.3673 to activate E-Telematics service.

Today's top stories