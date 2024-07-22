List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Ford Pro Demand Drives F-Series Super Duty Production Expansion to Canada, With Future Multi-Energy Technology

    Ford expands F-Series Super Duty production to Canada due to high demand from commercial customers. Plans include multi-energy technology for next-gen trucks, creating 1,800 Canadian jobs and investing $3 billion. Boosting production to meet growing customer needs.

    Mon July 22, 2024 - National Edition
    Ford


    A Ford F-550 Super Duty tows an excavator
    Photo courtesy of Ford
    A Ford F-550 Super Duty tows an excavator

    Ford Motor Company announced plans to assemble F- Series Super Duty pickups at its Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada, starting in 2026, boosting production of one of the company's most popular and profitable vehicles.

    The move to add production of up to 100,000 units of its best-selling Super Duty to Oakville expands Super Duty production across three plants in North America, including Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly Plant, which are operating at full capacity. It also paves the way to bring multi-energy technology to the next generation of Super Duty trucks, giving customers more freedom of choice and supporting Ford's electrification plans.

    "Super Duty is a vital tool for businesses and people around the world and, even with our Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly Plant running flat out, we can't meet the demand. This move benefits our customers and supercharges our Ford Pro commercial business," said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO.

    "At the same time, we look forward to introducing three-row electric utility vehicles, leveraging our experience in three-row utility vehicles and our learnings as America's No. 2 electric vehicle brand to deliver fantastic, profitable vehicles."

    In total, Ford plans to invest approximately $3 billion to expand Super Duty production, including $2.3 billion to install assembly and integrated stamping operations at Oakville Assembly Complex. When complete, Oakville Assembly Complex will be a fully flexible plant.

    Boosting Super Duty assembly will initially secure approximately 1,800 Canadian jobs at Oakville Assembly Complex, 400 more than would initially have been needed to produce the three-row electric vehicle. Unifor-represented employees at Oakville Assembly Complex will return to work in 2026, a full year earlier than previously planned. The increased production also adds approximately 150 jobs at Windsor Engine Complex, which will manufacture more V8 engines for Super Duty.

    "This investment will benefit Ford, our employees in Canada and the U.S., and especially our customers who want and need Super Duty for their lives and livelihoods," said Kumar Galhotra, Ford's chief operating officer. "It is fully consistent with our Ford+ plan for profitable growth, as we take steps to maximize our global manufacturing footprint, and our investments will have a fast payback."

    Ford plans to hire new employees and add overtime at U.S. component plants that support Super Duty production.

    • Sharonville Transmission Plant in Ohio — $24 million investment and additional overtime
    • Rawsonville Components Plant in Michigan — $1 million investment and roughly 20 new jobs
    • Sterling Axle Plant in Michigan — approximately 50 new jobs

    Across powertrain, transmission, stamping and final assembly operations, 10 U.S. plants in five states support Super Duty production. Those plants directly employ approximately 20,000 American workers.

    Ford is a leader in producing and selling trucks in America, with two F-150 plants in Michigan and Missouri, two Super Duty plants in Kentucky and Ohio, and a Ranger plant in Michigan. Ford truck production directly and indirectly supports more than 500,000 jobs in America.

    Strong Demand for Super Duty Among Ford Pro Customers

    In the first half of 2024, Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly Plant produced more than 200,000 Super Duty trucks. Order banks remain healthy since the launch of the new 2024 model year Super Duty, and demand from Ford Pro customers is higher than what Ford can produce now.

    "There is durable demand for Super Duty from Ford Pro customers as spending on infrastructure and related construction activity remains high," said Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis.

    "Many retail customers have not been able to get their trucks fast enough because of our production constraints. Unlocking Super Duty volume will also support businesses and tradespeople who rely on these trucks and first responders who serve their communities."

    This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




