Hamady Services photo Casey Hamady

In the heart of northwest Indiana, Casey Hamady is carving out his legacy as the third-generation leader of Hamady Services. Rooted in the vision of his grandfather, John, and father, William, this family business has weathered economic storms, expanded its scope and stayed true to its community-first philosophy.

From Recession to Resilience

The 2008 recession was a turning point for Hamady. As the economy stumbled, his father took a job at British Petroleum (BP) to ensure financial stability, leaving Casey to steer the family business through turbulent times.

"I was fresh out of high school and had planned to work alongside my dad," Hamady said. "But with the recession, he went to BP, and I had to take the reins."

Initially, Hamady Services was focused on trucking, concrete, excavating and sewer line projects. The younger Hamady's vision, however, was to expand the company's capabilities. Over the years, he diversified into commercial projects while maintaining a stronghold in residential services. Today, Hamady Services is a full-spectrum operation handling everything from concrete and asphalt driveways to water lines and demolition.

Building On Solid Foundation

Hamady's entrepreneurial journey is steeped in hands-on experience.

"As a kid, I'd be out there digging basements, pushing dirt and hanging around job sites with my dad," he said.

That early exposure to the family trade instilled a deep understanding of the industry's challenges and opportunities.

Under his leadership, the company has grown its fleet to include seven excavators, multiple skid steers, loaders and a loyal partnership with West Side Tractor Sales, a John Deere dealership.

"They're like family to us," Hamady said of the dealership. "Their support over the years has been incredible, especially during tough times."

‘Yes Man' Mentality

Part of Hamady Services' success lies in Hamady's willingness to adapt and meet client demands. Whether it's bidding on concrete and asphalt driveways simultaneously or taking on complex commercial jobs, Hamady embodies the "yes man" attitude that keeps his clients coming back.

"People want options, and I make sure we can deliver both," he said.

While concrete remains a premium choice for driveways, especially in areas with harsh winters, offering asphalt alternatives allows the company to cater to a broader market.

Legacy That Lasts

Despite the growing demands of the business, Hamady remains deeply connected to the family legacy. His father, now back from BP, works alongside him again, bringing decades of wisdom to the table.

"It feels good to have him by my side," Hamady said. "This business has always been about family — ours and the ones we serve."

Compact Crusher Revolution

Hamady had always been the type of person who tackled problems head-on. A business owner in the construction and recycling industry, he was no stranger to the hurdles that came with managing a growing business. But lately, the challenges had begun to pile up. The cost of raw materials was skyrocketing, and with winter on the horizon, he needed a way to keep costs down while maintaining the quality of his work.

His solution? A Komplet, mobile screening and crushing plant — an investment that would revolutionize his operations.

The first spark of inspiration came when Hamady found himself struggling with the price of stone. The high cost of materials meant he was often faced with difficult choices, trying to balance the books while keeping the quality of service up.

"I was just trying to make stone affordable for people who needed it for their driveways," he said. "I'd see these kids walking to school through puddles because their driveways were wrecked. I knew I had to find a way to make this work."

It wasn't just about making a profit — Hamady saw an opportunity to offer his customers a better deal, with materials he could process and produce himself. But the logistics were daunting. He needed a way to crush recycled concrete efficiently, create clean stone for drainage and even produce materials like black dirt for landscaping, all without breaking the bank.

Search for Right Equipment

The answer came in the form of a visit to a trade show in Las Vegas. A close friend of his had recently bought a screening plant, and after seeing it in action, Hamady was intrigued. He knew he needed something versatile and compact but powerful enough to handle his demands. A machine that could efficiently process recycled concrete into usable stone, gravel and even fine aggregates for landscaping, all without burning through gallons of fuel.

At the Komplet exhibit he found just was he was looking for. The machine could crush concrete and create the three-quarter-minus material he needed at a fraction of the cost of other equipment on the market. And Komplet machines are mobile, which meant he could bring it to job sites instead of hauling materials back to a central location.

"This thing is great," Hamady said, "It's mobile, doesn't burn up tons of fuel and it's easy to set up. Plus, it can do everything I need it to do."

Buying Decision

What really sealed the deal for Hamady, though, was the people behind Komplet. He had worked with a lot of companies in his day, but the team behind this compact crusher was different. They were responsive, genuinely cared about his success, and offered hands-on support when needed.

"They don't just sell you a machine and forget about you," Hamady said. "They really care. They call to check in, see how things are running, and they're there to help you troubleshoot if something's off. I've never had that with other companies."

When it came time to make the purchase, Hamady didn't hesitate. He wired the money and made the investment in full.

"I just knew this was the right fit for my business," he said. "It was a big step, but I had confidence in the machine and the company behind it."

Efficiency, Profitability

Since bringing the Komplet screening and crushing plant into his operation, Hamady has seen a dramatic improvement in his bottom line. He's able to produce materials on site, cutting out the middleman and reducing costs.

"The price of stone had been crazy, but now, I'm making my own," he said. "It's not just about saving money. It's about providing a cleaner, more affordable product for my customers."

And it's not just about the stone. The versatility of the Komplet equipment has allowed Hamady to diversify his operations. The same machine that processes concrete also produces black dirt, perfect for landscaping or even potting soil. Plus, he's been able to help with beach cleanup efforts by processing sand and removing debris.

"Between the crusher and the screener, I'm doing more than just recycling concrete," Hamady said. "I'm making products that people need, whether it's drainage stone for a driveway or clean sand for a beach project. The possibilities are endless."

Clean Yard, Growing Business

One of the most unexpected benefits of the Komplet equipment has been the improvement in Hamady's yard. He no longer has piles of unused materials cluttering up the space. Instead, he's recycling and reusing everything, keeping his operations clean and efficient.

"I'm not throwing stuff away anymore," Hamady said. "It's all getting repurposed. And the yard looks a lot better for it."

The impact on his business has been substantial. Not only has he reduced his operating costs, but he's also become more self-sufficient, avoiding the long waits and unpredictable pricing from quarries.

"The quarries don't wait for you to pay," Hamady said. "If you're sitting on a $40,000 bill in the winter, they don't care. But with this equipment, I can make my own materials and keep the money in my pocket."

Looking Ahead

As for the future, Hamady is excited about what's next. The ability to create high-quality materials at a lower cost has given him an edge in the competitive construction and landscaping market. With the new equipment running smoothly, he plans to expand his services and take on bigger projects.

And though the road hasn't always been easy, Hamady's journey has been a testament to the power of smart investments and the value of reliable, high-quality equipment.

"I knew I was taking a risk, but it's paid off," he said. "I'm making money, helping my customers, and building a stronger business. I couldn't ask for more."

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

