    Four Topless Potain Cranes Delivering Stunning Sky Views Over Lyon

    In Lyon, France, four topless Potain cranes — including models MDT 248, 268 and 269 - are aiding construction at the Vues Ciel development. These cranes are crucial in the €9.8 million project, helping pour over 2119 cu.ft. of concrete daily and handling heavy loads like prefabricated balconies. The eco-conscious project aims to create a harmonious space in the Gratte-Ciel district. Scheduled for completion in early 2027, Vues Ciel will feature housing, commercial spaces and more.

    Tue July 29, 2025 - National Edition
    Manitowoc


    The project’s location in a ZAC (Concerted Development Zone) in the Gratte-Ciel (Skyscraper) district requires the creation of a harmonious, well-designed space that serves the community’s needs.
    Manitowoc photo
    The project’s location in a ZAC (Concerted Development Zone) in the Gratte-Ciel (Skyscraper) district requires the creation of a harmonious, well-designed space that serves the community’s needs.
    Four Potain topless tower cranes are lifting heavy loads and pouring concrete to keep construction on schedule at the complex Vues Ciel (Sky Views) development in Lyon, France.

    Four Potain topless tower cranes are lifting heavy loads and pouring concrete to keep construction on schedule at the complex Vues Ciel (Sky Views) development in Lyon, France.

    Longstanding Potain customer and local contractor Fontanel has deployed three cranes from its fleet — MDT 248, MDT 268 and MDT 269 — while a fourth, the MDT 389 L16 has been leased from Valente Grue Assistance. These cranes are driving progress on the €9.8 million project, led by Groupe SERL. The initial phase of the six-tower project involved a detailed crane placement study to optimize costs, safety and site productivity.

    The Potain MDT 389 is working at a 256 ft. height under hook with a 230 ft. jib; the MDT 269 is working at a 203 ft. height under hook with a 180 ft. jib; and the MDT 268 is working at a 187 ft. height under hook with a 131 ft. jib. These cranes are all fitted with the Potain Cab-IN elevator, to give the operator faster and more secure access to and from the cab. The MDT 248 has a more compact set-up, being erected to a height under hook of 125 ft. and with 131 ft. of jib. All the cranes are equipped with cameras and an interference system to further enhance security on-site.

    There is more than 2119 cu. ft. of concrete poured each day by the cranes and they also handle a range of loads including prefabricated balconies, which weigh over 8.8 tons. Vues Ciel will eventually comprise of housing, commercial buildings, a supermarket, cinema and car park, covering more than 656,000 sq. ft. of floor space. Work should be concluded in early 2027, three years after the first groundworks.

    The project's location in a ZAC (Concerted Development Zone) in the Gratte-Ciel (Skyscraper) district requires the creation of a harmonious, well-designed space that serves the community's needs. The six towers — the highest of which reaches 194 ft. — and nine houses incorporate stepped architecture, terraces and white-plastered facades, to complement the style of the first buildings in the area, designed by Môrice Leroux in the 1930s. Environmental concerns are a priority, so the project is using organic and geo-sourced materials such as hemp concrete and raw earth, and the concrete foundation from one of the cranes will eventually be removed to allow new trees to take root.

    For more information, visit www.manitowoc.com/potain.

    This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.




