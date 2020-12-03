DeLene Martin Bane, president of Martin Equipment of Illinois.

Martin Equipment of Illinois Inc., a multi-location John Deere dealership specializing in heavy construction and forestry equipment, announced its newest era of leadership. The fourth-generation, family-owned company has secured certification as a Women's Business Enterprise by the Great Lakes Women's Business Council (GLWBC), a regional certifying partner of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

"My great-grandfather started our business relationship with John Deere in 1926," said DeLene Martin Bane, president. "As the fourth generation, I was humbled to take the reins and continue our family's legacy of legendary customer support. The construction industry is heavily male dominated, and I am proud to be one of the few women business owners. This certification allows us to be an approved woman-owned business for companies committed to supplier diversity. Even more importantly, I hope it demonstrates to my daughter and all young women that the only limits that exist are the ones we put on ourselves."

WBENC's national standard of certification implemented by the GLWBC is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and onsite inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business as at least 51 percent owned, operated and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier-diversity programs.

About Martin Equipment

Martin Equipment is a John Deere construction and forestry dealer headquartered in Goodfield, Ill., with nine locations across Iowa, Illinois and Missouri. Martin's commitment to service was established in 1926 with the opening of Sam F. Martin Implement in Roanoke, Ill.

With historic developments in earthmoving and forestry equipment, a new era with tremendous potential for growth began in 1981. Under the leadership of Bob Martin Sr., Martin Equipment of Illinois Inc. was formed as an authorized John Deere Industrial dealership, focusing specifically on construction, utility and forestry equipment. In 1998, The company continued to live up to its heritage under the leadership of Bob's son, Bob Martin Jr.

Starting in 2018, DeLene Martin Bane assumed leadership, and now with more than nine decades of experience, 200 employees and nine locations, the company is dedicated to customer success by providing a wide range of equipment, parts and support.

For more information, visit www.meoi.com.

About WBENC

Founded in 1997, WBENC is a leader in women's business development and a third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 13,000 certified

Women's Business Enterprises, 14 national regional partner organizations and more than 300 corporate members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America's most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities and other entities accept WBENC certification.

For more information, visit wbenc.org.