Photo courtesy of FPT Industrial The Fehmarnbelt tunnel will enable traffic to use the shortest and fastest route, thus reducing CO2 emissions and freeing up capacity on roads and railways.

FPT Industrial is actively involved in the construction of the Fehmarnbelt tunnel between Denmark and Germany, the world's longest immersed tunnel with a length of 11 mi., which will be the fastest route between Scandinavia and central Europe.

Through its distributor Bimotor, FPT Industrial, the Iveco Group brand dedicated to the design, production and sale of low-environmental impact powertrains, provided its F36 Stage V engines for power generation to CGM, a leading producer of gensets. CGM gensets powered by FPT Industrial engines are currently operating at the immense work site that also includes the largest concrete factory in the world.

Due for completion by 2029 and co-financed by the European Commission, the Fehmarnbelt tunnel is composed of 79 standard and 10 special elements. Each standard element is 217 m long, weighs 73,500 t, and contains two tubes for motorway, two for railway and a service passage.

When an element is ready for shipment, it gets waterproof bulkheads fitted at both ends and is towed into place using tugs. The elements are then lowered into the 12 m-deep tunnel trench dredged on the seabed and are carefully coupled together. This high-precision work requires a large amount of always ready, reliable energy, and that's where the CGM gensets powered by FPT Industrial engines come in.

The F36 engine for CGM's gensets meets Stage V / Tier 4F emissions requirements and features high performance (up to 100 kVA PRP at 50 Hz) and high efficiency. The engine comes in an integrated solution, with cooling pack (specifically developed for harsh conditions) and air cleaner pre-installed on the engine, and with a preassembled and pre-validated ATS, offering fast, simple installation. Best-in-class service interval (600 h), one-side serviceability, hydraulic tappets, and lifetime ATS allow for minimum maintenance costs and maximum uptime.

"The Fehmarnbelt tunnel will enable traffic to use the shortest and fastest route, thus reducing CO2 emissions and freeing up capacity on roads and railways," said Guglielmo Tummarello, head of EMEA dealer sales. "We at FPT Industrial are happy and proud to have been chosen to participate in this huge project that will benefit the whole European transport network, and which is perfectly in keeping with our commitment towards sustainability."

