At this year's ConExpo, FPT Industrial marked its presence with a variety of off-road engines on at stand (Bronze Lot, B7700).

F34 Tier IV Final

This 3.4-L four-cylinder engine is showcased in two layouts. The F34 Industrial Power Unit (IPU) delivers a maximum power output of 74 hp and 235 lb-ft torque. Designed to cover a wide variety of applications, ranging from pumps to stationary equipment, it is available in a pre-packed configuration, operating as a plug-and-play solution with minimum installation effort.

The over 74 hp version provides maximum power of 121 hp and up to 361 lb-ft in torque, with a loose ATS granting higher installation flexibility for different applications. To comply with Tier IV Final standards, the IPU version has DOC and PMcat as part of its after-treatment system, while the over 74 hp engine uses HI-eSCR, without the need for a DPF.

Focused on compact equipment, the F34 Tier IV Final delivers high torque output to ensure quick engine response in variable load conditions. Attributes such as the 600-hour oil change interval and single-side service access reduce operating costs and simplify maintenance operations over the entire engine lifecycle.

Cursor 9 PowerPack

To meet the needs of demanding heavy-duty operations, the Cursor 9 PowerPack six-cylinder engine delivers maximum power of 442 hp at 1,800 rpm and maximum torque of 1,328 lb-ft at 1,500 rpm.

The Cursor 9 is fitted with FPT Industrial's exclusive after-treatment system, HI-e- SCR2, a global solution which enables compliance with the most recent emission standards, such as Tier IV Final in the USA and Stage V in Europe, maintaining the same packaging for all regions. This technology allows the engine to achieve uprated standards avoiding exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and ensures leadership in fuel economy, power and torque density. It is maintenance-free, granting low operating costs and maximum uptime, together with oil service intervals of 600 hours.

The PowerPack configuration adds a smart and simple installation solution that encompasses all key after-treatment components into a single package. Customers can choose between an engine-mounted PowerPack, which is ready to use, and a loose pack for their own design layout. In both cases, all electrical signals and connections are managed by a single cable for fast and reliable linking to the engine and machine's electronic management system.

Cursor X

FPT Industrial's symbol of tomorrow's mobility, the Cursor X 4.0 Power Source Concept, is represented by four main features.

Multi-power: powered by Natural Gas, electric batteries or hydrogen, adjusting to the customers' business and sustainability needs.

Modular: With the same size as an internal combustion engine and a modular architecture, it would allow for easy assembly, vehicle integration and quick maintenance.

Multi-application: Adapted to any kind of industrial vehicle or machine, with the flexibility to operate in different missions, such as delivery vans, buses, small dozers, crawler excavators, specialty tractors and combines.

Mindful: Inspired by human intelligence, the engine would be capable of self-learning, predicting and programming its own maintenance.

Cursor X is the most unique and pioneering solution in powertrain, regardless of the mission, according to the manufacturer. The concept also guides the roadmap of FPT Industrial's next products, which can make a difference in efficiency and sustainability, such as the newly an- nounced F28 Hybrid.

N67 Natural Gas & Project TETRA

FPT Industrial also exhibited the N67 NG, a natural gas engine specifically developed for off-road applications. Besides ensuring diesel-like performance, the N67 Natural Gas has 10 percent lower CO2 emissions than diesel engines in real field conditions, which can reach virtually zero or even become negative when running on biomethane. It is the power behind Case Construction Equipment's methane-powered wheel loader concept Project TETRA.

For more information, visit www.fptindustrial.com.