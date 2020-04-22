--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
FPT Industrial Presents F28 Hybrid Engine

Wed April 22, 2020 - National Edition
CNH Industrial


FPT Industrial's vision for the powertrains of the future is already turning into reality.

The F28 Hybrid is a diesel engine paired with an e-flywheel, resulting in an efficient, compact and sustainable solution for off-road applications.

The 2.8-liter hybrid engine was developed to offer the ideal performance for compact machinery offering enhanced productivity and improved efficiency. With four in-line cylinders, the thermal engine delivers a maximum power of 74 hp, while the electric motor adds 27 hp of continuous power and 40 hp of peak power.

Light construction machines such as skid steer loaders, drum rollers and backhoe loaders benefit from the peak power at certain times to complete their missions more efficiently.

The F28 Hybrid combines high performance and low fuel consumption in a compact packaging. It also features enhanced system efficiency, simple architecture, fast operation, and optimized Start & Stop for a smoother engine start.

The integration of the engine's hybrid architecture is based on FPT Industrial's proprietary control software, reinforcing the brand's role as a full system integrator.

"Our vision for the powertrains of the future includes some of the main features of the new F28 Hybrid," said Pierpaolo Biffali, vice president of product engineering at FPT Industrial. "This engine highlights our commitment to alternative propulsion and demonstrates our engineering abilities with its efficiency and compactness advantages."

F28, A Modular and Multi-Power Engine Now in North America

The F28 is available in diesel, natural gas and now hybrid versions, becoming a real modular and multi-power engine, according to the manufacturer.

Because of its versatile design, the F28 is suitable for rental applications, such as material handling equipment including telehandlers, aerial lifts, scissor and boom lifts; stationary operations, including air compressors, welders and pumps; as well as chippers, grinders and trenchers.

The engine offers high performance in a compact package with minimal maintenance requirements, improved transient response and low total cost of ownership.

For more information, visit www.fptindustrial.com.


 

