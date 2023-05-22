Ted Crane

FRD-USA announced the appointment of Ted Crane as national sales manager for its breaker attachment division.

In this role, Crane will lead all sales functions for FRD-USA's breaker attachment division, and develop its strategic plan by territory, by product. Crane will oversee seven regional sales managers covering North and Central America, as well as the division's customer service, product support and marketing departments. He also will assist in establishing new dealers and managing national accounts.

Prior to joining FRD-USA, Crane served as governmental sales specialist, Midwest region for Murphy Tractor & Equipment Company in Columbus, Ohio. In that role, he successfully developed, maintained and submitted several Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) construction equipment contracts. He also oversaw the governmental deal implementation and quoting for all 25 Murphy Tractor Ohio salesmen, including developing sales force training workshops to assist in the quoting process.

Crane also worked for Murphy Tractor & Equipment Company in roles that included governmental accounts manager, territory sales manager and sales support representative.

Crane will report directly to Manabu "Michael" Sato, president FRD-USA.

Today's top stories