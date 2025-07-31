RodRadar introduces new LDR Excavate bucket sizes for large-scale projects, in response to customer feedback. These buckets, embedded with real-time underground utility detection technology, cater to machines ranging from 22 to 44 tons. This advancement aims to enhance safety and efficiency on diverse job sites demanding smart excavation practices. Visit www.rodradar.com for more details.

RodRadar photo Developed in direct response to customer and dealer feedback, the new buckets are designed for use with larger machines commonly found on major infrastructure projects.

RodRadar, developer of the Live Dig Radar (LDR) — a real-time underground utility strike avoidance technology embedded in excavation equipment — has released two new LDR Excavate bucket types, purpose-built for large-scale projects.

Developed in direct response to customer and dealer feedback, the new buckets are designed for use with larger machines commonly found on major infrastructure projects, including data centers, solar power plants, airports and civil engineering works. Contractors can now excavate with confidence, knowing they have a tool to help detect and avoid underground utility strikes in real time, according to RodRadar.

New Bucket Types

Type 4: For 22–33 ton machines | 36 in.

Type 5: For 33–44 ton machines | 36 in.

These additions expand the LDR Excavate range, enabling RodRadar customers to equip a wider variety of machinery with LDR technology — increasing safety and efficiency on high-demand job sites, according to RodRadar.

RodRadar's Live Dig Radar technology is embedded directly into the excavator bucket. It provides real-time underground utility detection, giving operators actionable visibility while digging — no guesswork, no delays, just smart, safe excavation, according to RodRadar.

This update reflects RodRadar's continued commitment to delivering tools designed with and for excavation professionals — built to meet the demands of the job, from the ground down.

For more information, visit www.rodradar.com

