Frey & Sons Conducts Retirement Sale in Archbold, Ohio

Wed June 23, 2021 - Midwest Edition #13
CEG


Frey & Sons conducted an auction at its equipment yard in Archbold, Ohio, on June 11. Much of the equipment up for bid was from Armstrong Excavating, as the principles, Fred and Greg Armstrong, have decided to retire. Additional equipment was sourced from other area companies.

The auction featured a large selection of construction equipment, including excavators, compactors, skid steers, wheel loaders, buckets and attachments, along with a wide range of agriculture equipment. The turnout of equipment buyers on site was strong, attracting buyers from Ohio and surrounding states, while online bidding added stiff competition for the machines on the block.

Established in 1963 by Elias, Robert, Roger (Butch) and Ron Frey, Robert's sons Mark and Kevin represent the third generation of involvement with the family-owned business. Frey & Sons conducts online and on-site auctions throughout Ohio and other states while also providing real estate brokerage services.

For more information, visit freyauctions.com. CEG

Cutting Edge Excavating’s Charlie Crowl (L) enjoyed some shade with his father, David Crowl, while keeping tabs on the auction action.
(L-R): Zach Heuerman of Zth Trucking LLC joined Larry Heuerman, Elmer Junge and Dean Miller of Miller Enterprises to review this Komatsu PC 220LC excavator.
Roger Ford, long-time Frey & Sons Auctioneer, calls out the bids.
Emil Fabrizi of Fabrizi Trucking and Paving found some equipment bargains at the auction.
Brothers Mark (L) and Kevin Frey were busy ensuring that everything ran smoothly at the auction.
Dick Helminiak of Dick Helminiak and Sons Inc. tries out this Dynapac CA152 roller.
(L-R): Dan Stevenson of Stevenson Farms caught up with John Myers of J. Myers & Sons Farms; Todd Shininger; Andy Shininger; and Josh Miller all of A. Shininger Farms.
John Bundy (L) and his grandfather, David Bundy, of Bundy Enterprises came in from Pittsburgh to land the winning bid on this Sakai compactor/roller.
The auction was packed with equipment ready to go to the highest bidder.




