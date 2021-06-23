Frey & Sons conducted an auction at its equipment yard in Archbold, Ohio, on June 11. Much of the equipment up for bid was from Armstrong Excavating, as the principles, Fred and Greg Armstrong, have decided to retire. Additional equipment was sourced from other area companies.

The auction featured a large selection of construction equipment, including excavators, compactors, skid steers, wheel loaders, buckets and attachments, along with a wide range of agriculture equipment. The turnout of equipment buyers on site was strong, attracting buyers from Ohio and surrounding states, while online bidding added stiff competition for the machines on the block.

Established in 1963 by Elias, Robert, Roger (Butch) and Ron Frey, Robert's sons Mark and Kevin represent the third generation of involvement with the family-owned business. Frey & Sons conducts online and on-site auctions throughout Ohio and other states while also providing real estate brokerage services.

For more information, visit freyauctions.com. CEG

Today's top stories